IN PHOTOS: J.J. Watt faces off against brother T. J. Watt as Steelers LB prepares for training camp

Even in retirement, JJ Watt is staying fit and healthy.

On Sunday, the former defensive end posted on Twitter photos of himself working out at a golf course with his younger brother TJ, a star linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He put the following caption:

"iron sharpens iron."

Why JJ Watt declined to join his younger brothers TJ and Derek at the Pittsburgh Steelers

After ten seasons with the Houston Texans, JJ Watt joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, where he played two seasons (including a playoff game) before retiring. However, he could just as easily have reunited with his younger brothers TJ and Derek in Pittsburgh, as he revealed to Pat McAfee last year.

What stopped him was TJ's contract negotiations at the time:

"...You gotta look at the situation at that time, too. TJ was up for a contract extension, and he hadn’t gotten it there yet, and we were talking there, and I always want him to get taken care of, so it was just a situation of I wanted him to get taken care of.”

The Steelers ultimately chose to retain TJ for four years and $112 million - the most amount of money for a defensive player at the time. He repaid their faith by winning the Defensive Player of the Year, which might not have happened had his elder brother joined.

A look at JJ Watt's recent post-retirement activity

Despite not playing football anymore, JJ Watt is not getting any less busy.

When the Houston Texans host younger brother TJ's Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, the five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. But in the meantime, he has been receiving new deals.

On June 29, Watt announced he was joining CBS as a studio analyst. He said:

"I'm very much looking forward to it, very much looking forward to talking NFL with you fans this fall. Hopefully I can give you some knowledge, a little experience, maybe some laughs along the way so it's gonna be a lot of fun."

JJ Watt has announced that he is joining the media and will be working with CBS Sports this upcoming NFL season.





Last week, he and TJ also made history as the first pair of brothers to appear on the box of the popular cereal Wheaties:

JJ and TJ Watt on a Wheaties box - image via Business Wire

