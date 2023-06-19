Where is J.J. Watt signing? Retired NFL icon fielding interest from three major networks

J.J. Watt is one of the best defensive players to ever step on an NFL field and the Hall of Fame is his future. As for his immediate future, which major network will sign the five-time All-Pro defensive end? CBS is seen as the favorite but NBC and NFL Network are also contenders for Watt's services.

The job would not be a full-time one as the 34-year-old does not want the huge time commitment that comes with it. Moreover, he would not be replacing anyone on the contending networks. He is only projected to be on the pre-game show for the Super Bowl and make a couple of appearances throughout the upcoming season.

The Houston Texans great will have a tough decision to make in terms of his post-NFL career. However, one decision was fairly easy to make: Watt will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor this year. He spent the first decade with the franchise and became one of the best players in team history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

JPAFootball @jasrifootball



Nobody more deserving. 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: The #Texans will be inducting JJ Watt into the team’s ring of honor on October 1stNobody more deserving. 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: The #Texans will be inducting JJ Watt into the team’s ring of honor on October 1stNobody more deserving. https://t.co/OAqQvCQxBk

He was taken by the Texans 11th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin. In his 10 seasons with the Texans, he recorded 101 sacks, 172 tackles for loss, and 531 tackles.

Watt led the league in sacks twice, including his 20.5 sack season in 2012. It's tied for the fourth-most in league history and he again had that same total in the 2014 season. The other league-leading season for Watt came in 2015 with 17.5 sacks.

His three AP Defensive Player of the Year awards with the Texans puts him in an elite class. Only Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor and current Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald have won the honor three times.

Where did J.J. Watt end his NFL career?

J.J. Watt with the Arizona Cardinals

Watt and the Texans mutually agreed to part ways in February 2021. He was later signed by the Arizona Cardinals the following month. He started seven games in his first season with Arizona, getting just 16 tackles and a sack.

The five-time Pro Bowler thrived with them in 2022. He led the team with 12.5 sacks and recorded 18 tackles for loss. In all, Watt played 23 games for the Cardinals before hanging it up this offseason. Watt ended his career with 114.5 sacks, 586 tackles, and 195 tackles for loss.

Poll : 0 votes