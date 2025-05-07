In Photos: Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie enjoys post-graduation tropical vacation with 'best friends'

Las Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, is celebrating her recent graduation from the University of Alabama and is on a tropical getaway with some friends. Young shared glimpses of the vacation on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, just days after completing her undergraduate studies.

Ad

Young, who graduated on Sunday as documented in her earlier Instagram posts, has been dating Bech throughout her college years.

In her latest Instagram update, Young posted a selfie with friends, all wearing white bathrobes and black sunglasses while holding wine glasses. She also shared a photo taken through a window that offered a peek at their tropical destination.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie's IG STORY (image credit: instagram/kylie.youngg)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Best friends," Young wrote.

Ad

Trending

Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie'S ig STORY (image credit: instagram/kylie.youngg)

Last week, Young celebrated completing her four-year journey at Alabama, while Bech was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 58.

Ad

Jack Bech and girlfriend Kylie, "Roll Tide Forever"

Ad

After her graduation ceremony, Kylie Young expressed gratitude to the University of Alabama in an Instagram post where she wore a white off-shoulder dress and beige heels.

"Thank you @uniofalabama for the best 4 years! I wouldn't change a single thing. Roll Tide forever," Young captioned on Sunday.

The post prompted Jack Bech to comment.

"Congrats my girl," Bech wrote.

Bech is preparing to begin his NFL career with the Raiders. His second-round selection follows a college career that began at LSU, where he posted 43 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, before transferring to TCU.

Ad

When Bech was drafted, Young shared her pride on social media.

"My Raider. Beyond proud of you my love," Young wrote on her Instagram story.

The couple's support for each other has remained strong through various personal milestones. In April, Bech shared a heartfelt birthday message for Young.

"Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you so much and I can't wait to share this day with you. You mean more to me than you will ever know, I love you Ky," Bech wrote.

Bech faces the challenge of establishing himself in the Raiders' offense. Analysts suggest he might compete for the WR2 position behind Jakobi Meyers, potentially giving Geno Smith another reliable receiving option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.