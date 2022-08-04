In Photos: Jackson Mahomes can't wait to get started with 2022 NFL season, appears at Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs training camp

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start the 2022 season without his longtime favorite wide receiver Tyreek Hill. There was, however, at least, one familiar face at training camp -- his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes.

Last season, the younger Mahomes was in the sporting news several times for less than favorable reasons.

Jackson attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ first week of training camp. He shared a photo of himself with his brother, the former league and Super Bowl MVP.

Jackson Mahomes simply captioned the moment with the sentiment that Patrick is back at the grind:

“Back in action ⏰”

Patrick Mahomes has the loyal support of his family. The star signal-caller will certainly be looking to return to the Super Bowl after last season’s defeat at the hands of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs’ back-to-back, thrilling overtime playoff games left the fanbase wanting more. Jackson Mahomes is definitely not the only Chiefs fan ready to start the new season with a bang.

Patrick Mahomes adjusting to new teammates

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will have a distinctively new look this coming season. Gone are Tyreek Hill and Byron Pringle. Mecole Hardman remains the lone significant holdover from season's past.

The Chiefs, in the offseason, added former Pittsburgh Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster and former Green Bay Packer Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They drafted Skyy Moore out of Western Michigan.

Of course, Mahomes still has the services of his elite tight end, Travis Kelce. Last season, teams adjusted to the Chiefs offense by covering deep routes and daring Mahomes to dink and dunk underneath. The addition of Smith-Schuster should provide Mahomes with a good possession receiver alongside Kelce.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball most efficient QBs when trailing in the 2nd half last year:



1. Aaron Rodgers

2. Lamar Jackson

3. Kirk Cousins

4. Trevor Siemian

5. Jimmy G

6. Justin Herbert

7. Joe Burrow

8. Tom Brady

9. Patrick Mahomes

---

37. Zach Wilson

38. Russell Wilson

39. Sam Darnold

40. Mike Glennon most efficient QBs when trailing in the 2nd half last year:1. Aaron Rodgers2. Lamar Jackson3. Kirk Cousins4. Trevor Siemian5. Jimmy G6. Justin Herbert7. Joe Burrow8. Tom Brady9. Patrick Mahomes---37. Zach Wilson38. Russell Wilson39. Sam Darnold40. Mike Glennon

Valdes-Scantling, Hardman, and Moore should round out the rest of the wide receiver corps for Mahomes’ propensity (and preference) to throw deep. As it stands, Hills’ departure leaves a target-share vacuum for the Chiefs’ receivers that should be filled by committee.

Currently, the Chiefs are +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl. They come in behind the Buffalo Bills (+575) (who they defeated last year in the divisional playoffs). They also come in behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+850) (who defeated the Chiefs two Super Bowls ago).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far