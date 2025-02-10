IN PHOTOS: Jalen Hurts and fiancée Bryonna Burrows share intimate moment after Eagles QB's first Super Bowl win

Jalen Hurts has finally done it: he has won a Super Bowl. And to celebrate, his "special someone" went to the field and joined him in glee.

On Sunday, the quarterback led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Super Bowl LIX to clinch his first-ever Lombardi. He was the game's MVP after completing 17 of 22 passes for two touchdowns against an interception, while also rushing 11 times for 72 yards and a touchdown via his patented sneak.

After the game, Complex released images of him and and his fiancee Bryonna Burrows embracing on the field:

The two have been very secretive about their relationship, with it becoming public knowledge only in January 2023, shortly after the Eagles reached Super Bowl LVII. They first met at Alabama and were intermittently seen together since then. Hurts announced their engagement in September 2024.

Jordan Brand releases new post-Super Bowl LIX commercial feat. Jalen Hurts

Just minutes after Super Bowl LIX had ended, Jordan Brand released a new commercial titled "Love, Hurts" that chronicled the criticism that Jalen Hurts received as he progressed throughout the 2024 season. In it, the narrator says amid game footage of the quarterback:

"Hate that you said he wasn't a Top-10 quarterback? Hate that you said that he couldn't throw the ball? Hate that he got over when push came to shove? Hate that he always said the right things? Hate that in your all-knowing armchair wisdom, you were sure he would come up short? Hate that you got it wrong?

Hurts signed a footwear and apparel deal with Jordan Brand in 2023 and wore the Jordan 1 "Unbannable" cleats during his Super Bowl win.

Amid his record-breaking performance, Hurts made history as the first-ever quarterback to have at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in multiple Super Bowls. He also joined John Elway and Joe Montana as the third quarterback ever to have at least a passing and rushing touchdown each in multiple Super Bowls.

Such a performance has elevated him above the likes of Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen in the QB tiers, according to CBS's Cody Benjamin:

"Allen and Jackson and [insert your other favorite quarterback prototype] are immense talents. In fact, they might even be superior talents to Hurts. But neither of them has won, let alone reached, a Super Bowl. Hurts has made it to two and given winning performances in both."

The new league year begins on March 12. Until then, the Eagles should rest and celebrate with a parade around the streets of Philadelphia, just as they did in 2018 after Super Bowl LII.

