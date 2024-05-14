  • NFL
  • IN PHOTOS: Jared Goff's fiancee Christen Harper shares black bikini fit for SI swimsuit launch after Brittany Mahomes

IN PHOTOS: Jared Goff's fiancee Christen Harper shares black bikini fit for SI swimsuit launch after Brittany Mahomes

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 14, 2024 20:41 GMT
Jared Goff
Jared Goff's fiancee Christen Harper

For Jared Goff’s fiancee, Christen Harper, her modeling career just got a boost. After Brittany Mahomes did the same, Christen Harper revealed being one of the star models to feature in SI Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary issue.

Christen Harper recently took to her Instagram and revealed the news, which she kept a secret for a while. Jared Goff’s fiancée shared a handful of pictures from her SI Swimsuit photoshoot in Porto, Portugal.

“Been keeping this a little secret but something exciting launches tomorrow...,” Harper said in her Instagram caption.

In the snapshots, Harper looks to be showing off her curves in a black bikini as she poses with a black car. Christen Harper has been engaged with the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated since 2021, the same year she was announced as co-winner of SI’s annual Swim Search.

NFL wives and girlfriends and other celebs came out in support of Harper, complimenting Jared Goff’s fiancée for her new accomplishment.

“Hottie!!!” commented Olivia Dunne. “Stunning,” Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Layne Lawrence, commented. The official SI Swimsuit page commented, “Counting down the minutes!!”

Before Christen Harper, Patrick Mahomes’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a sneak peek into NFL WAG’s photoshoot for SI Swimsuit. In the Instagram reel Brittany posted, she could be seen posing in a red bikini with a cowboy hat at Belize Beach.

“A moment for @si_swimsuit launch day,” Brittany said in her Instagram post.

Who is Jared Goff’s fiancee, Christen Harper?

Christen Harper was born in California on May 28, 1993, to Daria and Michael Harper. She attended California State University before pursuing her career in acting and modeling full-time. According to her profile on Sports Illustrated, Harper started modeling to pay for her college.

Interestingly, Christen Harper’s acting career began when she was just a child. The NFL WAG made her debut with a short film called Seven Eleven in 2004. In addition to that, she also appeared in the movies The Obituary of Tunde Johnson and Auggie in 2008.

How did Christen Harper and Jared Goff meet?

Jared Goff and Christen Harper were first linked in 2019 through a dating app called Raya. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Harper reflected on the time when she met Goff for the first time and described her experience.

“I was truly not looking for anything at the time,” Harper said. “I had just gotten out of a long relationship and was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him, and the rest is history, baby,” Harper said.

After dating for three years, Christen Harper and Jared Goff decided to get engaged in June 2022. The two were on a vacation with friends in Mexico when Goff decided to propose to Harper. It’s almost been two years, and the two are reportedly planning to get married this year.

