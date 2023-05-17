In Photos: Jared Goff's fiancée shares BTS snaps from the SI SWIMSUIT X Mets first pitch ft. Camille Kostek

Detriot Lions quarterback Jared Goff quietly went about his business last season as he nearly led his team to the postseason. But his fiancee Christen Harper isn't as quiet.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model tagged the organization in a behind-the-scenes TikTok she took with fellow model Camille Kostek at a baseball game.

The pair were at a New York Mets game where they threw out the first pitch. Take a look at the behind-the-scenes TikTok below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Going by the TikTok, it looks like the girls had fun throwing out the first pitch, and from all accounts, they did very well.

We have seen some rather unorthodox pitches over the years that have not ended very well for certain celebrities (we won't mention names). But thankfully for Kostek and Harper, they passed with flying colors.

What to expect from Jared Goff's Lions next season

Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers

In his second season as the starting quarterback for the Lions, Goff showed why he was a top draft pick. He let Detriot to a 9-8 record, threw for 4,438 yards, 39 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

It was a surprising year given in 2021, Goff led Detriot to a 3-10-1 record, but in 2022, he flipped the script.

So, what can we expect from Jared Goff and the Lions next season?

In short, more of the same. The Lions were in the playoff hunt right up until their final regular season game. Unfortunately, Seattle winning prior to their Sunday Night game against the Packers meant the Lions were out of playoff contention.

That didn't stop them as they beat Aaron Rodgers in what was his final game as a Packer.

Now entering his third season for the Lions and off the back of a super 2022 season, the Lions feel primed to storm a march on the top of the NFC. With the NFC North wide open, the Lions could again be the surprise packet of the NFL.

If Jared Goff can maintain his 2022 form, Detriot will no doubt be booking a postseason ticket.

Poll : 0 votes