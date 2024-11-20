IN PHOTOS: Jason Kelce's wife Kylie "snuck away" for fun trip to Disneyland without ex-Eagles star

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie are booked and busy even after the Philadelphia Eagles icon's retirement. Kelce has teamed up with ESPN, while Kylie continues her philanthropic work with the Eagles community.

Of course, Kylie Kelce makes sure to have some fun while managing her busy schedule.

On Wednesday, Kylie Kelce recapped a fun day out at Disneyland with her girls through an Instagram post. It was an all-girls trip, where Kylie joked about sneaking away from her husband for the getaway.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie sneaks out for a Disneyland all-girls trip [Image credit: @kykelce IG]

"Snuck away last week for a quick girls trip to @waltdisneyworld!" Kylie Kelce captioned the post."We had birthday celebrations, matching shirts, and a reunion with our favorites, Anthony and Kelsey. Thank you for the most magical time!"

Though vocal on social media and candid about her day-to-day business, Kylie Kelce is relatively less active on social media. She often attends Philadelphia events, and Jason Kelce updates fans about Kylie and their children through the "New Heights" podcast.

In a new episode released on Wednesday, Jason shared Kylie has assigned specific tasks to them at home. Postretirement, the Eagles star has to take out the trash daily.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie spoke about her "princess" tag in Philadelphia

Over the last few years, Kylie Kelce has gained immense popularity in Philadelphia. The family is not only popular in the NFL but also in their community.

The community has given Kylie Kelce the "People's Princess of Philadelphia" tag. During an interview in April, Kylie called that "interesting" while speaking about adjusting to the whole fame.

"It's... interesting," Kylie said, via Today. "I am trying to take it in stride and make sure that when people are talking about me, it's about important things. So, the Eagles Autism Foundation is the perfect example."

Of course, her focus is to turn the attention into something positive. As the 2024 NFL season continues, one can expect more updates from Kylie Kelce.

