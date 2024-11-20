Jason Kelce opens up about post-retirement home duties that wife Kylie has assigned

Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL last March. Since then, he has enjoyed additional family time away from the game as well a new career path with ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" show as an analyst.

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce revealed some details about his retirement life. He said that his wife, Kylie Kelce, has tasked him with taking out the trash as his daily chore. Kelce said his travel schedule sometimes gets in the way of him being consistent with it.

"One thing Kylie makes me do is trash, like that is firmly my job and I suck at it. I miss it all the time because we're traveling right now but I try to really stay on top of the trash, taking the trash down and embracing that, not that I like."

The former Philadelphia Eagles center said he's attempted to do the dishes but Kylie has a certain way she prefers them to be rinsed before entering the dishwasher.

"I'm trying to do the dishes all the time but I've done them occasionally. Kylie hates when I do the dishes because she just has OCD about getting all the food off the plate before you put it in the dishwasher. Dishwasher instructions clearly state to not do that."

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie took daughters on girls trip to Disney

While Kelce has been traveling for "Monday Night Football", Kylie and their three daughters took a girls' trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Along with extended family, Kylie Kelce and daughters, Wyatt, Elliott and Bennett, wore matching shirts and took in the sights Disney has to offer. She shared photos on Instagram, which even included a meet-and-greet with Rapunzel.

"Snuck away last week for a quick girls trip to @waltdisneyworld! We had birthday celebrations, matching shirts, and a reunion with our favorites, Anthony and Kelsey. ✨Thank you for the most magical time!"

The Kelce family also enjoyed time at EPCOT and even had the opportunity to meet Ariel, the star of the "Little Mermaid".

