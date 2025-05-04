In Photos: Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles turn heads at Kentucky Derby in chic matching lavender outfits

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens and Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles captured the spotlight at the Kentucky Derby with their coordinated lavender attire. The couple made a statement at Churchill Downs as Biles delivered the traditional "Riders Up" call before the main race.

Biles, attending her first Derby, revealed to NBC News that the matching outfit idea came together when Jonathan Owens selected his look first. "Let's match!" Biles said, following her husband's fashion lead with a lavender dress and complementary hat for the prestigious horse racing event.

Jonathan posted photos from the event on Instagram on Sunday.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist commanded attention as she called for jockeys to mount their horses moments before the approximately 6 p.m. race start.

According to Sunday's reports from marca.com, the couple joined other celebrities at Churchill Downs, including musician Machine Gun Kelly and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Jonathan Owens makes betting claims at the Kentucky Derby

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Jonathan Owens found himself in a different spotlight during a pre-race NBC interview. The Chicago Bears safety boldly claimed he had correctly predicted all winners in the undercard races at Churchill Downs, going "a perfect three-for-three."

When asked about his pick for the main Kentucky Derby race, Jonathan Owens declined to share his selection.

"I can't tell you yet," he stated, adding, "I got to keep it to the family."

The Kentucky Derby appearance comes during a busy social calendar for the couple. Just before the Derby festivities, Biles attended a baby shower for her close friend, DIY and lifestyle influencer, Kayla Simone. Biles shared her excitement on Instagram, writing;

"Congrats to my beautiful friends, baby b is already so loved! We can't wait for his arrival! Love y'all so much, you're gonna be the best parents! I'm excited about this new chapter for y'all."

The Kentucky Derby serves as just one stop in their packed schedule. According to the Houston Chronicle, the couple's next major appearance will be at Monday's Met Gala in New York, where both Biles and Owens serve on the host committee.

