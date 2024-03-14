IN PHOTOS: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush captures seven-year journey in emotional tribute to Bills Mafia

Jordan Poyer and his wife, Rachel Bush, are ready for another chapter in their lives.

Recently, the couple bid an emotional goodbye to the Buffalo Bills and the Bills Mafia. The veteran safety has now signed with the Miami Dolphins, making a move after spending five years in Buffalo.

While thanking everyone for their support, Bush wrote an emotional note to the Bills Mafia on Instagram.

Bush shared multiple moments from their time with the Bills, including a few clips at the game, along with an adorable snap of their baby girl Aliyah in a Poyer jersey.

Expressing her gratitude, Bush wrote:

"Bills Mafia, Thank You❤️💙 7 years. So many photos and memories, too many to share. Blessed to have been able to call one place home for so long. This is my goodbye to you, you know Jordan's coming. We will still see you all twice a year don't worry".

Bush grew emotional in her letter, mentioning how Aliyah grew up in the city, completing many milestones. The Instagram influencer herself was 19 when they came to Bufallo, growing up and finding their home there.

Jordan Poyer also commented on the post:

"I LOVE YOU! Can't wait to keep the journey going with our family! NEW BEGINNINGs".

Rachel Bush credited Jordan Poyer for being a game-changer with the Buffalo Bills

Before making her emotional post, Bush shared her immediate feelings about Poyer being released. She referred to him as a 'game changer', initially adding that she did not have the words to describe how it made her feel.

Bush referred to Poyer as an inspiration and a leader, urging him to keep in mind the impact he had on and off the field.

"You went to Buffalo and gave that city something they were longing for: Changed the culture," Bush wrote. "You're special my love and what you have done is such an accomplishment. A true game changer!!"

With Bush known to keep her followers updated, expect new updates about their new home, Miami.