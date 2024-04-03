IN PHOTOS: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush shares glimpse into picture-perfect Easter celebrations

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush gave a glimpse as to how their family celebrated Easter this past weekend. She shared photos of their picturesque holiday meal as well as their daughter, Aliyah's Easter basket.

Rachel Bush shared a photo of their holiday meal with a table completely decked out. There was an Easter dinner menu that was embellished with spring flowers to which she added a small glimpse of her dress and noticed that she matched the decor. Bush can be seen wearing a yellow printed dress in the smaller photo.

Rachel Bush shared photos of their Easter meal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Easter-themed meal continued right onto dessert. Bush shared another photo on her Instagram story of a dessert table that showcased several three-tier trays of delicious cream puffs. With each pastry adorned with Easter bunny ears.

Another photo of the Poyer Family's Easter celebration.

She then showed her social media followers her and Jordan Poyer's daughter's Easter basket. She commented that she should have added links and ideas before Easter to give other parents help with their children's basket goodies.

Their daughter had a plush Easter Bunny basket that of course featured chocolate treats as well as crayons and bath bombs.

Rachel Bush also shared her daughter's Easter basket and gave ideas to other parents.

The Poyer Family appeared to have a special holiday spent together while enjoying all of the traditional aspects of the holiday.

Rachel Bush bid farewell to Bills Mafia after Jordan Poyer signed with Miami Dolphins

Safety Jordan Poyer is just one of the many players who left the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Just last month, Poyer signed with the former AFC East rival Miami Dolphins on a two-year deal.

After he signed with the Dolphins, his wife Rachel Bush sent a heartfelt message to the loyal Buffalo Bills fan base. The Poyer family spent seven seasons in upstate New York a place they had called home.

"Bills Mafia, Thank You❤️💙 7 years. So many photos and memories, too many to share. Blessed to have been able to call one place home for so long. This is my goodbye to you, you know Jordan's coming. We will still see you all twice a year don't worry."

Expand Tweet

While she mentioned the good times they had, she also said that they will meet again as the Dolphins and Bills face each other twice a season.