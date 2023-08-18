IN PHOTOS: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush turns heads with stunning Greece vacay photos

While Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is at training camp, his wife, Rachel Bush, is enjoying a trip to Greece. The model and entrepreneur has been taking her Instagram followers along on her trip.

In her latest photos, Bush shared the sights of Myokonos, Greece, including a beautiful boat trip. She then seemed to cap the night off with a night out. As most do on social media, she took some mirror selfies to flaunt her outfit.

Rachel Bush's selfies of her vacation fashion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the selfies, Rachel Bush was seen wearing a gold cut-out dress. She accessorized with gold jewelry and a casual ponytail. This isn't the first time this summer that Bush has shared photos from her travels.

Just last month, she shared photos of a trip to Hawaii that she and Jordan Poyer took before embarking on the NFL season.

Expand Tweet

Jordan Poyer is happy to have HC Sean McDermott calling plays

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has a new role heading into this season: defensive coordinator. The Bills parted ways with former defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier after the 2022 NFL season.

Which has allowed McDermott to take over the role and call plays on defense. Before he was named the Bills head coach in 2017, he was a defensive coordinator for eight seasons.

Late last week, Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." The former Indianapolis Colts punter asked him about having McDermott as the new play caller. Poyer praised his head coach for stepping into the role.

“He says when he’s in the defensive room he’s not a head coach, he’s the defensive coordinator, so that’s how we look at him. It’s cool to have his perspective in the room a lot more."

Expand Tweet

Through his comments, it appears that Poyer and his defensive teammates are excited to see what McDermott does for the defense this season. Poyer is looking to build off his success in 2022, a season in which he received his first Pro Bowl ticket.

The Buffalo Bills had a disappointing end to the 2023 NFL season. He was viewed as a favorite heading into the playoffs, but the Bills were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals at home in the AFC Divisional Round.

McDermott, who is known for being 'blitz heavy' with his play calling, will have his hands full keeping Buffalo in the mix with the other AFC powerhouses.