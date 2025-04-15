IN PHOTOS: Josh Allen links up with Sam Darnold at the Masters Tournament in Augusta

The 2024 NFL MVP winner and Buffalo Bills star quarterback, Josh Allen, attended the Augusta Masters Tournament 2025 last weekend. Allen shared some pictures on his Instagram on Sunday as he was spotted there with his NFL friend and Seattle Seahawks newly recruited quarterback Sam Darnold. Allen captioned:
“| April 10-13, 2025 | Masters Tournament • Augusta, GA”
The golf event is held from April 10 to April 13 at the Augusta National Golf Club, GA, featuring 95 players, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas.
Both Allen and Darnold are huge golf fans, and they are often spotted spending time at the golf course during their NFL offseasons. Allen sported dark blue shorts, a blue polo t-shirt, and a merchandised cap from Masters. Meanwhile, Darnold appeared with his son in grey shorts with a blue hoodie and a cap from Bombs Dart Birds.
Allen also shared a clip where Allen and others received Darnold’s No. 14 jersey (green) with the Seattle Seahawks. Darnold had a memorable season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, after which he received a massive $100.5 million three-year deal with the Seahawks. Allen looked surprised and excited when he received his copy of Darnold’s jersey.
Allen and Darnold have been close since their college days. The two first met each other at the Archie Griffin Award dinner in 2017, where Darnold was being honored. After this, they stayed in the same room while training under Jordan Palmer's QB Summit.
Drafted four picks apart in 2018, Allen and Darnold hail from different cities in California. While Allen’s father is a farmer, Darnold was born to a plumber. Their humble background has taught them the importance of hard work, while training under Palmer has taught them about competition.
Sam Darnold meets NFL legend Peyton Manning at Augusta
It is common for celebrities from different fields to attend the Augusta Golf Tournament, which is also known as the golf capital of the world. Allen, an avid golf fan, has been to Augusta many times since 2017. Last year, he played alongside rival Patrick Mahomes to take on the veteran duo of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.
Besides Darnold, Allen also met NFL legend Peyton Manning, who is a member of the Augusta National Golf Club. Allen told Manning that he played nine holes at Champions Retreat, near Evans, and that he would be participating at Augusta Country Club.
