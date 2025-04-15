IN PHOTOS: Josh Allen links up with Sam Darnold at the Masters Tournament in Augusta

The 2024 NFL MVP winner and Buffalo Bills star quarterback, Josh Allen, attended the Augusta Masters Tournament 2025 last weekend. Allen shared some pictures on his Instagram on Sunday as he was spotted there with his NFL friend and Seattle Seahawks newly recruited quarterback Sam Darnold. Allen captioned:

Ad

“| April 10-13, 2025 | Masters Tournament • Augusta, GA”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The golf event is held from April 10 to April 13 at the Augusta National Golf Club, GA, featuring 95 players, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Both Allen and Darnold are huge golf fans, and they are often spotted spending time at the golf course during their NFL offseasons. Allen sported dark blue shorts, a blue polo t-shirt, and a merchandised cap from Masters. Meanwhile, Darnold appeared with his son in grey shorts with a blue hoodie and a cap from Bombs Dart Birds.

Ad

Allen also shared a clip where Allen and others received Darnold’s No. 14 jersey (green) with the Seattle Seahawks. Darnold had a memorable season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, after which he received a massive $100.5 million three-year deal with the Seahawks. Allen looked surprised and excited when he received his copy of Darnold’s jersey.

Allen and Darnold have been close since their college days. The two first met each other at the Archie Griffin Award dinner in 2017, where Darnold was being honored. After this, they stayed in the same room while training under Jordan Palmer's QB Summit.

Ad

Drafted four picks apart in 2018, Allen and Darnold hail from different cities in California. While Allen’s father is a farmer, Darnold was born to a plumber. Their humble background has taught them the importance of hard work, while training under Palmer has taught them about competition.

Sam Darnold meets NFL legend Peyton Manning at Augusta

It is common for celebrities from different fields to attend the Augusta Golf Tournament, which is also known as the golf capital of the world. Allen, an avid golf fan, has been to Augusta many times since 2017. Last year, he played alongside rival Patrick Mahomes to take on the veteran duo of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

Besides Darnold, Allen also met NFL legend Peyton Manning, who is a member of the Augusta National Golf Club. Allen told Manning that he played nine holes at Champions Retreat, near Evans, and that he would be participating at Augusta Country Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.