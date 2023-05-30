In Photos: Juwan Johnson surprises wife Chanen with $60K Land Rover

Juwan Johnson is far from the richest player in the NFL, but that didn't stop the 26 year old tight end from pulling a "David Dobrik" with his wife. The Saints tight end secretly went to the dealership, selected the car, did the paperwork, and brought a new Land Rover home to surprise his spouse.

However, in classic youth fashion, he couldn't do it without posting on social media and recorded the whole thing on Tik Tok. From giving a quick intro to what he had done, to telling his wife to close her eyes and come outside and getting her live reaction through his phone.

The pregnant wife freaked out and jumped in the driver's seat. Here's a look at what went down in the nearly two-minute video.

Juwan Johnson's wife loses it over surprise car

Juwan Johnson's wife sits inside new car for the first time

What is Juwan Johnson's net worth?

Juwan Johnson at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

To get a $60k car in secret, the tight end likely needs to have much more stocked away. As an NFL player, one would assume that he skipped the payment plan and bought it about as easy as a new video game console, but what do the numbers say?

In terms of income, the tight end is playing on a $12 million, two year deal, dwarfing his previous deals with the team, per Spotrac.

Despite only being 26 years old, Johnson is on his fourth and best contract with the team. If he plays well on the deal, he could keep his income up for another half decade. However, if he disappoints Derek Carr in the first year after signing the deal, he could slip back into what he was making before.

Jack Caporuscio @Caporuscio_Jack



Will Juwan Johnson be Derek Carr’s new Darren Waller? Will Juwan Johnson be Derek Carr’s new Darren Waller? 🔥https://t.co/06Iq9ubBtr

Before the big deal, he was earning about $1 million per season, which is far from chump change in most industries, but in the NFL, he was near the bottom of the pecking order.

According to The Sports Rush, the tight end was worth about $3 million in 2022, but that was before the big boost in income. That said, if he makes a habit of surprising people with Land Rovers, he'll be out of money before too long.

