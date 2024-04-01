In Photos: Kirk Cousins and family celebrate first Easter in Atlanta days after Falcons move

Kirk Cousins and his family are all set for a new chapter in the quarterback's NFL career.

Cousins finalized his deal with the Atlanta Falcons a few days ago. Since then, he and his family have been busy, making sure to get settled into their new hometown before the 2024 NFL season begins.

Cousins and his family settled in just in time to celebrate their first Easter in Atlanta.

The family of four posed together, smiling for the camera as Cousins wished his followers a happy Easter.

His wife, Julie Cousin, shared the photos on her Instagram Stories.

Kirk Cousins' wife Julie shares small snippets into their Easter celebration

Julie shared a short clip of their kids, Cooper and Turner, hunting for eggs. She also added another snap of them checking the eggs for what was inside:

"Of course they have to check out what's inside," Julie Cousins wrote.

Julie and Kirk Cousins have kept their followers updated on many of the aspects involved in their move, even looking for a house and a school for their children to attend in Atlanta.

In a recent update, Julie showed off some of the merch she had purchased for their boys for their new school.

Image Credit: Julie Cousins' official IG account (@juliehcousins)

"Boys start school in Georgia today!" Julie wrote in her Instagram Story.

Julie Cousins summarized Kirk Cousins' career in an emotional post

Along with various updates, Julie also summarized Cousins' career with the Minnesota Vikings via social media.

"Time flies when you're having fun! I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped build our life in Minnesota over the past 6 years. We have the most beautiful memories we will cherish forever," she wrote.

Kirk Cousins' tribute was equally as emotional. The QB mentioned everyone who supported him in Minnesota. While he is excited about a new season in Atlanta, he made sure to acknowledge the massive role Minnesota and his team played in boosting his career.

"I had great people around me, and I don't take that for granted. I would also like to say thank you to the people of Minnesota, the people of the Twin Cities, and the people who did life with on a daily basis around our great state of Minnesota."

Atlanta fans are excited about Cousins' move. With him as their new quarterback, they hope to reach the playoffs in 2024.