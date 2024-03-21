Kirk Cousins and his wife, Julie, are entering a new chapter in their lives with the Atlanta Falcons.

Previously with the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins' departure from the team was certainly emotional, with the QB reaching out to the fanbase as the family prepared to move.

Now that it's in the past, Kirk Cousins' wife Julie and their children (Turner and Cooper) seem to have settled down in Georgia.

In a new Instagram story, Julie shared a photo of two backpacks, both with an Atlanta Falcons logo. The highlight, of course, was the customization of their names.

Kirk Cousins' children, Turner and Cooper, are ready to begin school in Atlanta, Georgia

"Boys start school in Georgia today!" Julie wrote in her Instagram story.

Kirk Cousins and family were house hunting as the QB signed with Atlanta

In an earlier Instagram story, Julie mentioned hunting for a new home following the move.

"Day 1 of house hunting!!!"

She even shared an adorable photo of the children with Cousins in the Falcons' office, smiling at the camera as they confirmed the deal.

Recapping her husband's memorable time in Minnesota, Julie wrote a few words for everyone who supported them for years:

"Time flies when you're having fun! I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped build our life in Minnesota over the past 6 years. We have the most beautiful memories we will cherish forever," she wrote.

Kirk Cousins parted ways with the Vikings fanbase in an emotional tribute after $180 million deal with the Falcons

Before signing his lucrative four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins reached out to his fans, Vikings teammates and ownership through social media.

He bid a bittersweet goodbye to the Vikings, ready to take on another chapter in his life.

Addressing the 'great people' around him, he said:

"I had great people around me, and I don't take that for granted. I would also like to say thank you to the people of Minnesota, the people of the Twin Cities, and the people who did life with on a daily basis around our great state of Minnesota."

With his move to Atlanta, fans and well-wishers supported his new chapter.