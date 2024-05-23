Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk are spending their 2024 NFL offseason with equal amounts of work and vacation. From various events to a stunning Portugal vacation, Kristin has updated her one million followers regularly.

As per a recent update from Kristin, the couple traveled to Portugal for a wedding.

Spending time with their loved ones, Kyle and Kristin also enjoyed a 'magical trip' to Portugal.

"The most magical trip to Portugal to celebrate the wedding of our best friends Tara & Richie! ✨💍 High school sweethearts & pastel de nata…the perfect combination 🤍 we love you two!! ….wouldn’t be a wedding without a wardrobe malfunction 🤣🪡," Kristin Juszczyk wrote.

Earlier in May, she shared updates from her day-to-day offseason life.

From Jo-Ann Stores to her pet dog to a safari, Kristin and Kyle certainly had an eventful start to May. Kristin even included a clip of her working, a camera positioned to film her and the sewing machine.

Kristin Juszczyk shot to fame for her jacket designs, which went viral after the designer styled Taylor Swift for the Kansas City Chiefs games. Since then, Kristin has styled various celebrities, including her husband, Caitlin Clark and Stephen Curry's wife, Ayesha.

Kristin Juszczyk couldn't believe Taylor Swift agreed to wear her jacket

Working on her craft for years, Kristin couldn't believe Taylor Swift wore her jacket to a Kansas City Chiefs game. The moment catapulted Kristin's career, with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany playing catalyst.

In an interview with TODAY, Kristin said how she found out Taylor was wearing the jackets.

"Brittany texted me and she said, 'Hey, can you send me a video of Taylor’s jacket?' And I was like, 'Wait, is there a possibility the guys both wearing this?' And she said, 'Yeah, we’re wearing it'. It was just such a pinch me moment. I mean, it just was incredible."

Kristin had sent her jacket to Brittany, wondering and reaching out to ask if Taylor Swift could also wear one. Eventually, Brittany agreed and contacted Kristin before the game.

"She’s single handedly catapulted my career. I’ve been at this for years. When I saw her walk out in that jacket, it just like, brought me to tears."

With over a million followers on Instagram, Kristin has only continued to grow her businesses during the offseason.