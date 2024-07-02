  • NFL
  • In Photos: Kristin Juszczyk shares BTS glimpse of Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Rhode Island wedding

In Photos: Kristin Juszczyk shares BTS glimpse of Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Rhode Island wedding

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jul 02, 2024 17:26 GMT
Kristin Juszczyk shared some photos from Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo
Kristin Juszczyk shared some photos from Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's wedding. (Photos via Kristin Juszczyk's IG)

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo got married in her home state of Rhode Island over the weekend. The nuptials had some well-known guests in attendance: his San Francisco 49ers teammates.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin were there to watch McCaffrey and Culpo say "I Do". Kristin Juszczyk gave a glimpse at the wedding festivities in a post on Instagram. In the caption, she called the wedding weekend "magical" and congratulated the newlyweds.

"The most magical weekend celebrating love! Congratulations you two!!"
In the carousel of photos that she posted to Instagram, the Juszczyks posed for photos, showing off their wedding attire. The San Francisco 49ers fullback went for a classic black tuxedo, and Kristin Juszczyk wore a strapless black gown that had cutouts at the hips. In one photo, she posed alongside Claire Kittle — wife of tight end George Kittle — who also wore a long black gown.

Kristin Juszczyk, who has become well-known for her design creations, even came to the rescue to help fix Claire Kittle's dress. She shared a short video of the sewing emergency in the post.

Kristin Juszczyk shared a glimpse at Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's wedding (Photos via Kristin Juszczyk's IG)
Kristin Juszczyk shared a glimpse at Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's wedding (Photos via Kristin Juszczyk's IG)

Kristin Juszczyk also shared a photo of her husband alongside George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk at the McCaffrey/Culpo wedding. (Photos via Kristin Juszczyk IG)
Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk at the McCaffrey/Culpo wedding. (Photos via Kristin Juszczyk IG)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was also in attendance to celebrate his running back's big day.

Olivia Culpo wore 'timeless' Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress to marry Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo began dating in 2019. They got engaged in April 2023 and married on June 29, 2024. The couple's wedding took place in Culpo's home state of Rhode Island in Watch Hill along the coast.

Culpo told Vogue magazine that she wanted a timeless look and that she found the search for the perfect dress difficult in the beginning. That is when she turned to designer Dolce & Gabbana, who created what she envisioned for her big day.

“I wanted it to feel timeless, effortless, and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me," Culpo said about her wedding dress design.

Olivia Culpo wore a long-sleeved ball gown that had buttons down the back. She accompanied the look with a classic veil and a long train.

Edited by Glen Danquah
