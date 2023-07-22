IN PHOTOS: Love Island's Genevieve Shawcross pledges allegiance to Eagles for 2023 season in swimsuit shoot

Genevieve ‘Genny’ Shawcross is a certified Eagles fan.

Shawcross appeared in the third rendition of the hit dating show Love Island USA. Although she did not have a positive experience in the show, she’s trying to make fresh memories while vacationing in the Bahamas.

The TikTok personality was recently seen on a beach holding a pigskin. She wore a simple black bikini. Additionally, her caption of the post garnered even more attention than her pictures. She wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Go birds !"

Therefore, solidifying the fact that she is a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Instagram users were happy to know this information and wrote:

Fans wrote positive comments for the influencer and even tagged the Eagles' starting QB, Jalen Hurts. Image Credit: Genevieve Shawcross' Instagram comment section (@genny.shawcross).

Some fans wanted Genny to play QB, while others wanted Jalen Hurts to take notice of the reality television star. Hence, will fans see more of her at Philadelphia games?

As the dawn of a new season emerges, Philadelphia embraces renewed aspirations. In the previous campaign, they succumbed to defeat at the hands of the triumphant Kansas City Chiefs, the crowned champions of Super Bowl LVII.

Jalen Hurts signed a massive contract extension with the Eagles

Jalen Hurts showed his football prowess and expertise last season when he successfully led his team to the Super Bowl. Therefore, it was not surprising for fans and the NFL community to learn that he was offered a mammoth deal by his current team.

Hurts recently inked a lucrative five-year contract extension worth a staggering $255 million, elevating him to the ranks of the highest-paid athletes in history. A remarkable $180 million of this sum is securely guaranteed, constituting an impressive 70% of the overall contract value.

Additionally, it will be the first time in the team's history that a player will have the coveted "no-trade clause". This means that the star quarterback will have the authority to veto any potential trades, should he choose to do so. This clause granted him a level of control and security over his future in the league.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!