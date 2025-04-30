In Photos: Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Wagner recaps stunning draft party after Jets selection

After he was selected at No. 42 by the New York Jets on Friday, Mason Taylor's family threw a special party for him to celebrate the beginning of his NFL career. The tight end's girlfriend, Sage Wagner, recapped the beautiful memories from the celebration.

Ad

On Tuesday, Wagner shared an Instagram post featuring pictures from Taylor's draft party. She also penned a wholesome message to praise him for being the "hardworking" and "disciplined" athlete he has been.

"@mason_taylor99 ‘s going to the Jets!!! Proud is an understatement…no one deserves this more than you. The most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much, Mase!! Call me a @nyjets super fan now. nyc here we come!!!" Wagner captioned.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The first slide featured a picture of Taylor with his parents, siblings and girlfriend. It was followed by an adorable snap of the couple.

The third photo was a wholesome post-draft moment where the tight end hugged Wagner, right after it was announced that he was drafted by the Jets.

Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Wagner reacted to TE's Jets draft with a 4-word message

When the New York Jets drafted Mason Taylor in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, his girlfriend Sage Wagner's excitement was over the moon. She shared a post-draft clip of the former LSU tight end enjoying his moment with a champagne celebration. Wagner's Instagram story also included her four-word reaction.

Ad

"nyc here we come!!!" Wagner wrote.

In the video, Taylor popped a champagne bottle as he became the newest New York Jet. Taylor's mother celebrated her son's first beginnings in the NFL with a message to his girlfriend. Taylor also received well-wishes from his uncle, Joy Taylor, who was beaming with pride for the huge milestone in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.