  • home icon
  • NFL
  • In Photos: Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Wagner recaps stunning draft party after Jets selection

In Photos: Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Wagner recaps stunning draft party after Jets selection

By Shanu Singh
Modified Apr 30, 2025 17:36 GMT
Mason Taylor
Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Wagner recaps stunning draft party after Jets selection (image credit: instagram/sagewagnerr)

After he was selected at No. 42 by the New York Jets on Friday, Mason Taylor's family threw a special party for him to celebrate the beginning of his NFL career. The tight end's girlfriend, Sage Wagner, recapped the beautiful memories from the celebration.

Ad

On Tuesday, Wagner shared an Instagram post featuring pictures from Taylor's draft party. She also penned a wholesome message to praise him for being the "hardworking" and "disciplined" athlete he has been.

"@mason_taylor99 ‘s going to the Jets!!! Proud is an understatement…no one deserves this more than you. The most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much, Mase!! Call me a @nyjets super fan now. nyc here we come!!!" Wagner captioned.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The first slide featured a picture of Taylor with his parents, siblings and girlfriend. It was followed by an adorable snap of the couple.

The third photo was a wholesome post-draft moment where the tight end hugged Wagner, right after it was announced that he was drafted by the Jets.

Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Wagner reacted to TE's Jets draft with a 4-word message

When the New York Jets drafted Mason Taylor in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, his girlfriend Sage Wagner's excitement was over the moon. She shared a post-draft clip of the former LSU tight end enjoying his moment with a champagne celebration. Wagner's Instagram story also included her four-word reaction.

Ad
"nyc here we come!!!" Wagner wrote.

In the video, Taylor popped a champagne bottle as he became the newest New York Jet. Taylor's mother celebrated her son's first beginnings in the NFL with a message to his girlfriend. Taylor also received well-wishes from his uncle, Joy Taylor, who was beaming with pride for the huge milestone in his career.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications