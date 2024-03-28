IN PHOTOS: Matthew Stafford and family step out for some adventure time at Busch Gardens in Tampa

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly took their daughters on their annual spring break trip to Florida. The Stafford family travels to Tampa, Florida, every year and according to Kelly Stafford, it's the highlight of their year.

In a post on Instagram, Kelly Stafford shared some snapshots of their four daughters enjoying Busch Gardens. Kelly went on to say in the caption that her grandparents took her to the amusement park as a child and it always brings up lots of memories for her to bring her kids.

Kelly said:

"There is something so magical about this place..Maybe because it is perfect for every age, kid or adult. Maybe it’s because it’s a true full circle moment with me having memories coming here when I was little with my grandma Beachie and grand Harvey."

She added:

"My kids will be talking about it until we go again next year."

Kelly Stafford also added several photos of their daughters, as well as other family members getting an opportunity to feed giraffes.

Matthew Stafford was also seen in one of the photos on the river rapids ride with one of his daughters.

The family seemed to enjoy their day at Busch Gardens despite a short rainstorm that slightly hampered the atmosphere.

Matthew Stafford's offseason tennis hobby has his wife asking questions

Before the Stafford family left for the East coast vacation, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback and his wife took part in another hobby. Stafford and Kelly headed to the tennis court and had a friendly match.

Kelly Stafford shared the photos on Instagram, where the couple dressed in their tennis attire. She added a caption where she said she might prefer her husband as a tennis player:

"I might prefer Matthew the tennis player 🥵🥵🥵 Thoughts?!"

In the post, she also added a short video of Matthew Stafford playing tennis. The Super Bowl winning quarterback appeared to be talented in tennis as well.