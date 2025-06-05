In Photos: Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly relishes beautiful seaside wedding of Canadian singer Robin Thicke

Country singer Robin Thicke married his fiancée, April Love Geary, on Monday. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mexico, which was also attended by Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly.

Upon her return back home from a trip to Las Ventanas al Paraiso, Kelly shared via an Instagram post her core memories from celebrating April and Robin. The first slide featured a selfie picture of Kelly with Matthew.

In the snap, the couple can be seen sharing big smiles while capturing a memory from April and Robin's wedding. For the big day, as seen in the Instagram post, Kelly wore a beautiful red dress paired with a golden-color handbag and beige color heels.

Matthew Stafford, on the other hand, went with a classic yet sleek appearance. The Rams quarterback opted for an off-white two-piece suit paired with white sneakers. Apart from the pictures of the two, Kelly also attached snaps from the receptions with the newly married couple and other guests.

"A weekend celebrating [Love] with my [Love]," Kelly wrote in her Instagram post's caption.

Kelly's Instagram post attracted dozens of reactions, including one from the bride. April Love Geary expressed her love for Kelly in the comment section and wrote:

"Love you so much."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalled romantic dating days with QB

Matthew Stafford and Kelly have been together since their high school dating days. Interestingly, Kelly previously confessed to not have expected herself to fall in love with the Rams quarterback. Kelly's confession came during an episode of 'Give Them Lala' podcast in March.

"Even before I started school, this little, this man, this boy walked into my life that I wasn't expecting. I really wasn't expecting to fall for him, but he was so adorable and so witty, very smart, and could constantly make me laugh,” Kelly said.

Kelly further explained how it was because of these qualities that she let her "guard down a little bit" and it was a great decision considering how happy she has been with Matthew. Having been married for almost a decade, Kelly previously revealed the secret to "spice up" her romance with the quarterback over the years.

