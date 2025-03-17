"Wasn't expecting to fall for him" - Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalls how Rams QB impressed her

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford and his wife started dating in high school, and a few years later, the two decided to marry each other. It's been more than a decade since the two have been together, and Kelly Stafford still remembers the exact moment she fell in love with Matthew.

On Friday, Kelly made a guest appearance on the "Give Them Lala" podcast and talked in detail about her relationship with Matthew. She revisited her initial dating days and confessed never "expecting to fall" for the Rams star.

"Even before I started school, this little this man, this boy walked into my life that I wasn't expecting," Kelly said. "I really wasn't expecting to fall for him but he was so adorable and so witty, very smart and could constantly make me laugh. So I let my guard down a little bit and thank goodness cuz here we are now."

Kelly also talked in detail about her "love-hate" relationship with the Rams star.

Kelly's relationship recap came almost a day after she revealed her secret to "spice up" her relationship with Matthew.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals important rule in marriage with Rams' QB

During an episode of her "The Morning After" podcast on Thursday, Kelly Stafford talked about a mandatory rule established in their marriage. According to it, the two cannot go to bed without first resolving the arguments they were fighting over.

"But it's something that Matthew and I, at the beginning, weren't great at," Kelly said. "And we fought over bullsh*t because there was nothing to really fight about, so you got to spice up your relationship. You fight over random sh*t." [47:34]

She explained how having kids turned this rule extra important to be followed. Kelly added:

"But now there's kids involved and there's things going on and there's disagreements - I will never ever allow him to go to bed anymore or me fall asleep unless we have settled whatever we are disputing."

Kelly Stafford had previously battled with pregnancy issues, which led her to try IVF treatments. Recently, the podcaster came clean about being on her "worst" behavior with her husband Matthew Stafford, while she went through the treatment.

