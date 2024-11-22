IN PHOTOS: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares glimpse into 'cozy' family trip to Florida

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are preparing for an upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. In the meantime, his wife Kelly and their four daughters are enjoying time at the Evermore Resort in Orlando, Florida.

On Thursday, Kelly Stafford shared photos of their trip which included plenty of fun at the villa, which she said kept them from heading directly to the lagoon.

"Trying to head to the big lagoon but no one wants to leave this incredible house."

Kelly Stafford's photos from her Florida vacation. (Photos via IG Story)

When she finally got her daughters to go to the lagoon, she shared photos of just how massive it was. She then shared photos of her and Matthew Stafford's daughters going down a waterslide.

Stafford's children enjoy the waterslide at the lagoon. (Photos via IG Story)

Kelly Stafford and her family then ended the night back at their villa. Her Instagram Story showed the Thursday night matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on the television. She noted that the Christmas tree in the room gave it a 'cozy' vibe.

"Tree is so cozy."

The 'cozy' Christmas tree at the Stafford's rental. (Photos via Kelly Stafford's IG Story)

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed mixed emotions about using his stardom

In 2024, the social media presence of wives and girlfriends of professional athletes is prominent. Some use social media to advance their own career endeavors or passions and others have created influencer roles with their newfound platform.

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly met while he played for the University of Georgia Bulldogs football team and she was a cheerleader. While he was well-known in the world of football, his stardom grew when he was drafted first overall in 2009 by the Detroit Lions.

The couple then married in 2015 and in an interview with Glamour Magazine this week, Kelly Stafford revealed via Glamour Magazine that she felt 'dirty' when it came to using his notoriety for her own platform on social media.

"For a really long time I did not want to take advantage of any platform I was given due to being married to my husband. I felt like it wasn’t my place. I felt almost dirty doing that."

Kelly Stafford now has over 426,000 followers on Instagram and is the host of two podcasts, "The Morning After" and her newest podcast called "Timeout", geared towards female NFL fans.

