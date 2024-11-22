  • home icon
  • NFL
  • IN PHOTOS: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares glimpse into 'cozy' family trip to Florida

IN PHOTOS: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares glimpse into 'cozy' family trip to Florida

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Nov 22, 2024 17:30 GMT
NFL: JAN 14 NFC Wild Card - Rams at Lions - Source: Getty
Kelly Stafford and her children are currently enjoying a vacation to Florida - Source: Getty

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are preparing for an upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. In the meantime, his wife Kelly and their four daughters are enjoying time at the Evermore Resort in Orlando, Florida.

On Thursday, Kelly Stafford shared photos of their trip which included plenty of fun at the villa, which she said kept them from heading directly to the lagoon.

"Trying to head to the big lagoon but no one wants to leave this incredible house."
Kelly Stafford&#039;s photos from her Florida vacation. (Photos via IG Story)
Kelly Stafford's photos from her Florida vacation. (Photos via IG Story)

When she finally got her daughters to go to the lagoon, she shared photos of just how massive it was. She then shared photos of her and Matthew Stafford's daughters going down a waterslide.

also-read-trending Trending
Stafford&#039;s children enjoy the waterslide at the lagoon. (Photos via IG Story)
Stafford's children enjoy the waterslide at the lagoon. (Photos via IG Story)

Kelly Stafford and her family then ended the night back at their villa. Her Instagram Story showed the Thursday night matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on the television. She noted that the Christmas tree in the room gave it a 'cozy' vibe.

"Tree is so cozy."
The &#039;cozy&#039; Christmas tree at the Stafford&#039;s rental. (Photos via Kelly Stafford&#039;s IG Story)
The 'cozy' Christmas tree at the Stafford's rental. (Photos via Kelly Stafford's IG Story)

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed mixed emotions about using his stardom

In 2024, the social media presence of wives and girlfriends of professional athletes is prominent. Some use social media to advance their own career endeavors or passions and others have created influencer roles with their newfound platform.

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly met while he played for the University of Georgia Bulldogs football team and she was a cheerleader. While he was well-known in the world of football, his stardom grew when he was drafted first overall in 2009 by the Detroit Lions.

The couple then married in 2015 and in an interview with Glamour Magazine this week, Kelly Stafford revealed via Glamour Magazine that she felt 'dirty' when it came to using his notoriety for her own platform on social media.

"For a really long time I did not want to take advantage of any platform I was given due to being married to my husband. I felt like it wasn’t my place. I felt almost dirty doing that."

Kelly Stafford now has over 426,000 followers on Instagram and is the host of two podcasts, "The Morning After" and her newest podcast called "Timeout", geared towards female NFL fans.

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी