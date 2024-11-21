Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly felt 'dirty' for using QB's fame for social media following marriage

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, is well-known for her social media content and her podcast, "Morning After." While she appears comfortable with the public lifestyle that comes with being the wife of an NFL quarterback, that wasn't always the case.

Glamour Magazine did a feature on famous NFL partners of professional athletes. In there, Kelly said that she was hesitant to use her platform as the quarterback's wife on social media or to gain any monetary advantage.

"For a really long time I did not want to take advantage of any platform I was given due to being married to my husband. I felt like it wasn’t my place. I felt almost dirty doing that,” Kelly said in an interview with Glamour magazine.

Kelly went on to say that now, the significant others of professional athletes using their platforms is a common practice and something that she said is "incredible."

Kelly and Matthew Stafford both were students at the University of Georgia when they met. They got married in 2015, six years after he was drafted first overall by the Detroit Lions.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly feels 'heartbroken' for Joe Burrow

Kelly Stafford's new podcast, "Timeout" is geared toward female NFL fans and each week she breaks down the outcomes of games and news around the football world. On this week's episode, she spoke about the Cincinnati Bengals' struggles this season and how she feels "heartbroken" for quarterback Joe Burrow.

Kelly compared Burrow's struggles with the Bengals to Matthew Stafford's tough seasons with the Detroit Lions.

"Bengals and the Chargers," she said. "That was such a good game. It was impressive. Also I am a little heartbroken for Joe Burrow. To be honest it is reminding me of when Matthew played on the Lions for a bit. Like you can tell how good and talented he is, it's just the team is not winning and that is frustrating."

She gave Joe Burrow credit for playing well and that it was unfortunate that the Cincinnati Bengals weren't able to pull off the win against the Chargers. The Bengals are just 4-7 and currently third in the AFC North division.

