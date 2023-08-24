IN PHOTOS: Odell Beckham Jr gives fans sneak peek into personal life as Ravens WR spends quality time with 1yo son Zydn

Odell Beckham Jr., though relatively active on social media, seldom gives fans a real-time glimpse into his personal life. The Baltimore Ravens star recently took to Instagram, sharing a few adorable clips of his son, Zadyn.

Currently a toddler, the baby seemed delighted to spend some quality time with Beckham. The wide receiver shared a few different clips with Zadyn, indicating that his son is slowly growing up.

Image Credit: Odell Beckham Jr. official Instagram (@obj)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wearing an adorable yellow Gap Kids tee, Zadyn was grinning ear to ear as he ran around with his dad.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Sharing a clip, OBJ added:

"He really be tyrna tell me sum!".

In another clip, the NFL star mentioned that Zadyn is now picking up on words. No matter what they say, one has to be careful so the year-old kid doesn't pick anything up.

"At the stage where u gotta be careful what u say cause it can be repeated".

Image Credit: Odell Beckham Jr's official Instagram (@obj)

In another small clip, Zadyn accompanied OBJ to the barber. He even sat on the red chair, looking extra small, as Beckham captured the shot.

OBJ even tagged his son's IG account, run by his parents. As of now, Zydn already has 36,000 followers on Instagram.

Image Credit: Odell Beckham Jr's official Instagram (@obj)

In the last clip, OBJ mentioned that he really needed his son around:

"Needed this lil (battery emoji)".

Lolo Wood, OBJ's girlfriend, wasn't present with the father-son duo.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lolo Wood's relationship timeline

For years, Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren (Lolo) Wood have kept their relationship private. However, they've been supportive of each other throughout their careers. The date they got together isn't revealed, but the couple confirmed their relationship on November 5, 2019.

"Happy birthday @obj ! Your soul is pure gold . U know I can write lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters 😜 Ceasar home ❤️ PS this blurry will always be my fave pic of us bc wtf is going on lol yumiii af," Wood wrote.

Making their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar's party in 2020, Wood was there to support OBJ during the ACL surgery and recovery.

Beckham, expressing his love for Lolo Wood, wrote a heartfelt caption:

" I thank u for bein u...YUMI...happy born day ❤️".

Baby Zydn was born on February 17, 2022.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #5) Which team has appeared in the most NFL conference championship games without winning a Super Bowl? (#4 Ans - Eric Dickerson) Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs 180 votes