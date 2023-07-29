Odell Beckham Jr and Lolo Wood relationship timeline: A look into NFL star's personal life

Today, Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most popular wide receivers in the NFL. Just as popular on the field, fans continue to peep at the Baltimore Ravens wideout's off field pursuits. Of course, this also includes Beckham's personal life.

While OBJ changed teams, there was also some focus on him and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren (Lolo) Wood. After being together for years, the couple was excited to have their first baby.

Interestingly, Odell Beckham Jr and Lolo Wood's relationship started much earlier; however, both of them kept their relationship private.

They have been incredibly supportive of each other, including the various milestones in OBJ's life. This includes a couple of posts on social media, that are meant to celebrate their relationship.

Odell Beckham Jr. went official on Instagram: 2019

While they were together for some time, OBJ and Wood ended up confirming and making their relationship official on November 5, 2019. On OBJ's 27th birthday, the couple dropped some photos on Instagram, making it their first official photo on social media as a couple.

"Happy birthday @obj ! Your soul is pure gold . U know I can write lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters 😜 Ceasar home ❤️ PS this blurry will always be my fave pic of us bc wtf is going on lol yumiii af," Wood wrote.

However, the exact date of their entering into a relationship is not available in the public domain.

As the year continued, Lolo even celebrated his NFL milestones with his mother.

Red Carpet debut and birthday posts: 2020

On February 9, 2020, the couple made their very first red carpet debut. The couple stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscar's party, making it an important moment in their relationship. Later in the year, Wood was also with OBJ throughout his ACL surgery and recovery.

In a heartfelt caption, Odell Beckham Jr. addressed Wood as the person he want's to be with, and he wants all moments in his life to be filled with her.

" I thank u for bein u...YUMI...happy born day ❤️".

Odell Beckham Jr. and Wood welcome their first baby: 2021 and 2022.

The NFL couple ended 2021 on a happy note by announcing their first baby.

"Can't wait baby!" OBJ wrote in the comments.

They began 2022 by celebrating with a baby shower in January.

"Celebrating our child’s big debut coming 🔜 with our loved ones 😍😆🥳 baby Beckham u r so loved 💕".

Their baby, Zydn, was born on February 17, 2022.

As the 2023 season approaches, one can expect more interaction and content from the happy couple.