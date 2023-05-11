In Photos: Pat McAfee and wife Samantha celebrate baby Kenzie's one-week anniversary with family

Earlier this month, Pat McAfee and his wife Samantha welcomed home their miracle, baby Mackenzie Lynn McAfee. The happy couple had been tracking their pregnancy progress and stories on social media, and were beyond ecstatic to share their baby girl with the world.

While sharing various clips and photos, McAfee celebrated his daughter's one-week anniversary on social media. Mrs. McAfee also shared an adorable moment where her grandmother met baby Kenzie.

Their four generations celebrated together, happy to spend some quality time with the baby.

Image Credit: Pat McAfee wife Samantha's official IG (@mrsmcafeeshow)

"My grandma meeting her great granddaughter," Samantha wrote.

They wished the baby happy one week in another shot, posting a photo of Kenzie adorably staring into the camera.

In another photo, Samantha shared a photo of the former NFL star with his daughter and dog:

Image Credit: Pat McAfee wife Samantha's official IG (@mrsmcafeeshow)

"Pat McAfee and his daughters," she added.

Sharing adorable snaps of Kenzie shortly after she was born, Samantha made sure to add a heartfelt caption for her daughter:

"Our journey to get to this point was everything but easy. However we wouldn’t change anything if it means we would have this perfect angel baby. Kenzie made her grand debut two weeks early on May 4th at 7:35am."

Pat McAfee and Samantha have dealt with the loss of two previous pregnancies

Pat and Samantha McAfee's pregnancy announcement came with a heartbreaking story. Apparently, their pregnancy came with countless struggles and two lost pregnancies.

"After about 150 shots, a surgery, a transfer, countless blood tests, waiting on embryos, genetic testing, hoping for a big fat positive on a pee stick. So much support from family & close friends. We are beyond happy & blessed to announce our double rainbow baby!"

According to Samantha, she faced internal bleeding, and almost lost her own life in the process. Furthermore, she lost both her Fallopian tubes before the couple chose IVF.

In her post, Samantha continued to talk about their baby, and how she has changed their lives, making it complete. They ended up thanking everybody who has supported them, wishing well for their family along the way.

Constantly supporting each other, Pat and Samantha and had been on their 'baby journey' for the past three years.

