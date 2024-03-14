IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' children, Bronze and Sterling, steal the show in adorable new photoshoot 

Patrick Mahomes' children seemed to have stolen the limelight during one of the Kansas City Chiefs' recent photoshoots.

Following a recent shoot with his teammates, Patrick Mahomes' wife took to sharing a few photos featuring their children: Bronze and Sterling Skye. The two kids were enjoying some time at the venue, mostly captured in candids.

Brittany seemed to have accompanied Patrick Mahomes, ultimately sharing the photos on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany with their kids at a photoshoot (Image credit: @brittanylynne IG)

Furthermore, Brittany unveiled two new nicknames for the children via her Instagram:

"Squish and Miss Priss," Brittany wrote.

Sterling and Bronze Mahomes pose for the cameras (Image Credit: @brittanylynne)

Furthermore, both kids were dressed in Adidas clothes, even playing around with Brittany and Patrick in some shots.

The photographer, Heather Smith, shared the photos she clicked on her Instagram.

This shoot also comes days after Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' second wedding anniversary. The former soccer player shared a sweet throwback post on their special day, apparently also enjoying a romantic dinner with the Kansas City Chiefs QB.

"Happy anniversary to my forever," Brittany wrote in her post's caption.

The NFL power couple met in 2012, and have been together since high school. Dating for years, the couple tied the knot on March 12, 2022. Their older daughter Sterling (now three) was born on February 20, 2021, while their son Bronze was born on November 28, 2022.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany enjoyed a stunning family vacation in Mexico

Before their wedding anniversary, Patrick and Brittany were in Mexico for vacation.

The couple was traveling with their children along with their two friends: Summitt and Miranda Hogue. Hogue was Mahomes' teammate at Texas Tech, often traveling and spending quality time with Patrick and Brittany.

Brittany continued to share multiple snaps from the trip, while also revealing that she hurt herself. Warning all other mothers, Brittany wrote:

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: A girl with fractured back".

Later, she shared another photo of Mahomes, adding that it couldn't be all bad if she was vacationing with her loved ones.

"But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?" she wrote.

Though both Patrick and Brittany have busy schedules throughout the year, one can expect more holiday posts from the mother of two as the NFL offseason progresses.