IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares romantic throwback as couple celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The couple were married in Hawaii in 2022 and Brittany shared photos of their wedding on Instagram

"Happy Anniversary to my forever♾️🤍," Brittany wrote in the caption.

The photos were taken after their ceremony on the beach in Maui as well as their first dance.

Brittany Mahomes shared a sweet anniversary post for Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes also shared an anniversary tribute to his wife on Tuesday. He chose to post a recent photo from their daughter's birthday a few weeks ago. Brittany Mahomes is holding their three-year-old daughter while he is holding their one-year-old son, Bronze.

The couple reportedly met in 2012, when both were high school students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. While Patrick Mahomes played on the football team, Brittany played soccer.

The couple continued their relationship while attending different universities and moved to Kansas City together after the Chiefs drafted the quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany celebrate anniversary with date night

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shared special social media tributes for their anniversary. Brittany also shared photos on Instagram of how the couple celebrated their second anniversary.

Her first photo was of a large bouquet at her home that was accompanied by heart-shaped balloons and another set of balloons that read "Happy Anniversary."

Brittany Mahomes' anniversary photos.

Brittany Mahomes then shared photos from an anniversary date night that she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had on Tuesday. Her first photo showed the two toasting their second anniversary with glasses of white wine.

Another photo showed the couple celebrating with special desserts after dinner. Each had plates of desserts in front of them with "Happy Anniversary" written in chocolate.

Their anniversary comes just a few days after the Mahomes traveled to Hawaii for a family vacation with their two children.