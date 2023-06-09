In Photos: Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling adorably models her father's No. 15 KC Royals jersey

Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling is already quite the superstar.

Right since Brittany Mahomes' pregnancy, Sterling has been a vital part of the Mahomes family and their followers. As the toddler is growing up, Brittany continues to share special moments of her children with fans online.

In a recent update, the two-year-old is seen modeling her father's Kansas City Royals No. 15 jersey. According to Brittany Mahomes, Sterling was the one who chose to wear a shirt with her father's name on it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tagging the Kansas City Chiefs QB, Brittany asks Sterling about her outfit while she contently ate her sandwich.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Answering the question, Sterling giggles before she refers to Patrick Mahomes as 'Daddy,' even doing a little turn for the camera so her outfit is properly in view.

"She picked it all out by herself," Brittany mentioned.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

In other clips, Sterling was on the ground playing soccer in the same jersey. Brittany urged Sterling to make the goal, following her daughter around with a camera.

In another IG story, Brittany was seen at the golf course.

Despite the continued hate and trolls, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick have continued to share snippets of their lives with fans.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes can't believe Sterling is growing up so fast

In a recent set of photos shared, Brittany revealed that Sterling was now sleeping in a new 'big girl' bed. While they continued to monitor their toddler, Brittany seemed extremely emotional about the latest step in Sterling's life.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

"Moved Sterling to a big girl bed today and I could cry. She went right to sleep".

They seemed to have fun later, enjoying a fun day in the pool with the children.

That being said, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have had an eventful summer. The couple made their Met Gala debut last month, attracting equal parts of hate and love from fans. They even attended the Kentucky Derby and Grand Prix.

With the 2023 NFL season approaching, one can expect more content from the Mahomes family. A common fixture at Chiefs games, Brittany had only just started bringing Sterling Skye to the field.

As Bronze is already six months old, one can look forward to Brittany and the two children supporting the Chiefs' star QB.

Poll : 0 votes