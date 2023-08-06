IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling puts on 'game face' during Chiefs training camp

Patrick Mahomes and his family are an adorable lot. They take time out of their busy schedules to plan fun trips together. Even though the training camp has resumed, Mahomes and his family are trying to spend as much time with each other as possible.

Recently, Brittany Mahomes, Patrick's partner, took the children to the Chiefs training camp to visit the player. There, the former soccer player handed her daughter a twice-her-size pigskin, with which she posed.

Sterling looked cute as always as she donned a #15 jersey of the Kansas City Chiefs. In one of the pictures, she looked serious. Brittany captioned that picture:

"Game face ."

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

This was the second time that Sterling and her mother went to meet Patrick Mahomes at the Chiefs training camp.

Patrick Mahomes successfully completes the behind-the-back pass

Patrick Mahomes, the talented quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, left his teammates and fans in awe during a practice session as he completed a remarkable behind-the-back pass. The Chiefs wasted no time sharing this impressive highlight on social media, sparking excitement and admiration among their devoted fan base.

Mahomes has established a reputation for executing unconventional and creative passes, and his mastery of the behind-the-back pass is a testament to his exceptional skill and ingenuity on the field.

The quarterback's fascination with behind-the-back passes dates back to 2018, showcasing his willingness to explore new techniques and surprise opponents with his innovative playing style. For such audacious plays, Mahomes follows a meticulous process to gain approval from the team's head coach, Andy Reid.

This collaboration between player and coach has resulted in previous successful trick plays, exemplifying the Chiefs' willingness to embrace unique and unconventional tactics to gain an edge on the field.

As the upcoming season approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of witnessing Mahomes' behind-the-back pass in action during official games, a move that exemplifies the exciting and unconventional approach he brings to the game of football.