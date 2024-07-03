IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes and family look back at "beautiful" Switzerland vacation

Patrick Mahomes and his family have been traveling the world this offseason. Starting with Spain and Portugal, the family of four last visited Switzerland.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has continued to share snaps through Instagram, capturing multiple moments together.

In a new post, Brittany referred to Switzerland's St. Moritz as "beautiful." The family seems to have spent a lot of time there, thoroughly enjoying their downtime.

Patrick Mahomes with his wife Brittany and children in Switzerland (Credit: @brittanylynne IG)

"St. Moritz, Switzerland you were beautiful😍," Brittany wrote as her caption.

Every image featured a new backdrop, capturing the country's picturesque mountains. Sharing more content through her IG stories, Brittany confirmed that they are heading for another destination after their time in Switzerland.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares Switzerland stories on Instagram (Credit: @brittanylynne IG)

Before flying out to Switzerland, the family was in Spain. Brittany captured multiple photos by the sea, with the NFL power couple even sharing some romantic images. They also visited the Dolce & Gabbana restaurant. While it is uncertain which restaurant they visited, the brand has a restaurant in Marbella, Spain.

Furthermore, their friends Summitt and Miranda Hogue have also been traveling with them.

With weeks remaining before the NFL 2024 season begins, the family seems to be spending as much quality time together as possible they can.

Patrick Mahomes might retire early to prioritize family, children

Earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs star spoke to TIME Magazine, discussing his career. Of course, there has been some comparison with Tom Brady, and people have wondered if Mahomes will play for 20 years.

While appreciative of his illustrious career, Mahomes revealed that he might not play for as long as Brady did.

“I’ve looked," Mahomes said. "If I played until Tom’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old. That would mean missing plenty of youth sporting events and other commitments."

“I would love to play that long. At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I'll continue to play. But if I feel like it's taking away from my family time, that's when I'll know it's time to go.”

That being said, Mahomes still has multiple seasons to go before he finally retires.

Currently gearing up for the preseason, Mahomes will be looking at a possible three-peat (and fourth title) with Kansas City.

