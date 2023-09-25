IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze makes his Chiefs debut vs Bears with mom Brittany, sister Sterling

Patrick Mahomes' family has always been cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs QB from the sidelines.

Since his debut, Mahomes' wife Brittany has been a constant fixture at their games, making sure to celebrate every victory with their fans and followers. However, as the 2023 season progresses, Mahomes' nine-month-old son Bronze made his debut at a Chiefs home game.

Still a baby, Bronze wasn't in attendance last season. Though they might not attend all away games, Bronze seemed to be the highlight at his dad's recent games.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

"Dubs for Dad❤️" Brittany wrote.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

In another story, Brittany wrote:

"Bronzie Boys first time on the field".

Brittany also shared a few snaps from Patrick Mahomes greeting them on the sidelines, giving her and Sterling a kiss each before departing.

Patrick Mahomes greets Brittany and his kids on the sidelines. Image Credit: Brittany's IG (@brittanylynne)

A few hours before the game, Brittany made sure to spend some quiet downtime with the children at home.

Asking Sterling to repeat a few of her words, Brittany added a caption:

"She makes me laugh".

In the clip, Brittany ends up repeating Sterling's incoherent words:

"Spin you fast and hold you like a baby".

Jackson Mahomes, who currently maintains some distance from social media, was also at the game.

Fans continue to call out Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Quarterback appearance

While Patrick Mahomes has his own set of dedicated fans, Brittany continues to be trolled by fans. Most users consider the 28-year-old to be fake, unimpressed with her 'annoying' presence on screen.

Recently, fans ended up comparing Brittany to Jason Kelce's wife Kylie, who was present in Jason's documentary 'Kelce'.

Kelce documentary byu/stephcramer inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/stephcramer from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Reddit users referred to Kylie as down to earth, stating that they want more of Kelce's family and wife.

"I loooooooved her. I feel like she and Jason probably make each other laugh for hours on end. There’s nothing hotter IMO 🤷‍♀️Meanwhile Britt’s out here with her ridiculous John Waters lips," one fan wrote.

Of course, Brittany has time and again addressed the hate directed towards her and Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson. In fact, the fitness trainer even blamed social media for ruining her social media experience. However, she has stopped letting the negativity bother her.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Addressing a question, Brittany wrote:

"Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people."