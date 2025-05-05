IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany enjoy a night out filled with “lots of laughs, lots of martinis”

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are having a great time in the NFL offseason. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback enjoyed a fun night in Miami with his wife, who posted pictures for her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

The NFL power couple stepped out in coordinated outfits. Patrick wore a cream short-sleeve shirt with matching shorts and accessorized his outfit with gold chains, white Adidas sneakers, and a white cap.

On the other hand, Brittany wore high-waisted cream cargo pants that she paired with a strapless top. She accessorized her outfit with a belt, gold jewelry, and a handbag while holding a martini in one of the photos.

The night was filled with familiar faces joining in the fun. Lyndsay Bell, wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, also enjoyed the weekend getaway with Brittany, who captioned her IG post:

“Lots of laughs, lots of martinis🤭.”

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany enjoy glamorous weekend at F1 Miami Grand Prix

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany enjoyed a fun weekend at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. The couple shared a boomerang from the Alpine F1 Team's VIP area. Brittany wore a white corset top and sunglasses, while Patrick sported a colorful shirt and diamond necklace.

Patrick and Brittany enjoy glamorous weekend at F1 Miami Grand Prix [IG/@brittanylynne]

Mahomes and his wife were spotted at the Carbone Beach party earlier in the weekend, where they had a great time with Tom Brady and enjoyed a performance by Jelly Roll.

The Chiefs signal-caller is also an investor in the Alpine F1 team alongside his teammate, Travis Kelce. The legendary TE was also in Miami to show his support for the team and enjoy the event.

Patrick and Brittany have been together since high school and got married in 2022. They are parents to three children: Sterling Skye (4), Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III (2), and their latest addition, Golden Raye Mahomes, born on Jan. 12.

