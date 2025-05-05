Patrick Mahomes and Odell Beckham Jr crack up as Brittany’s martini moment hijacks Messi's game commentary

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, stole the limelight at Lionel Messi's Inter Miami game against the New York Red Bulls. On Saturday night, the Mahomes were at the Chase Stadium to watch the MLS game, cheering for their favorite star.

Brittany Mahomes also enjoyed a martini at the event. However, while she was having a good time enjoying her drink, Odell Beckham Jr. joined Patrick Mahomes for a chat. Both seemed to be laughing while Brittany was having a martini as Messi led his team to a 4-1 win.

The fun-filled moment featuring the NFL stars went viral on the internet. Major League Soccer shared a video of the Mahomes and OBJ conversation on Instagram, which was shared by Jacquelyn Dahl on her Instagram story.

"Tell me another stadium who has an A+ lychee martini in an actual martini glass...." Dahl wrote in her IG story.

Her Instagram story was reshared by Brittany.

Still from Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's Instagram/@brittanylynne

Brittany also posted a mirror selfie with friends, enjoying a drink. She showed a rare glimpse of her look for the game and captioned it:

"The bucket needed to be in the pic apparently"

Still from Mahomes' wife Brittany's Instagram/@brittanylynne

Meanwhile, in another Instagram story, Patrick Mahomes' wife shared a picture of her husband kissing her.

Still from Mahomes' wife Brittany's Instagram/@brittanylynne

Brittany Mahomes' fashionable clothing also garnered attention during the game. She was styled in a white top and matching pants and kept her blonde hair open.

This NFL offseason, the Mahomes couple has been having a good time, having enjoyed a party at F1's Carbone Beach on Friday before the MLS game.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany glam up at F1’s Carbone Beach party

On Friday, Brittany Mahomes posted a few pictures on Instagram with her husband, sharing a glimpse of her F1’s Carbone Beach party.

The couple joined that star-packed party for the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Sharing the post, Brittany wrote:

"I love it here"

Brittany Mahomes was in a brown short dress, wore knee-length boots and carried a black purse. Meanwhile, the NFL star wore a blue T-shirt, white shirt and matching pants.

