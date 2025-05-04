WATCH: Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany turn heads during glam date night at Carbone Beach soirée

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, showed up at the Carbone Beach party in Miami on Friday night. The couple joined the crowd ahead of the F1 Grand Prix weekend. Brittany wore an olive romper, while Mahomes kept it casual in a baby blue shirt and light trousers. Inside the venue, the two were seen dancing and grooving to the music.

Patrick Mahomes was spotted chatting with NBA player Kevin Love, whose father died on April 27. He also took photos with Love and his wife, Kate Bock, before Brittany joined them for a group picture.

The Mahomes couple also hung out backstage with Jelly Roll, who performed a mix of his songs and popular covers, like “I Am Not Okay,” “Liar” and “Wild Ones.” Patrick also crossed paths with Tom Brady and stopped for a quick photo.

Here's the video:

Patrick Mahomes is coming off a big season, breaking passing records and leaading the Chiefs to a 9-0 start and another AFC West title. But the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles was tough as he ended the year with 3,928 passing yards and 26 TDs — his first season as a starter without hitting 4,000 yards.

Bethenny Frankel, Victor Cruz, Lindsey Vonn and Cuba Gooding Jr. were also present at the aforementioned event, but Travis Kelce didn’t make it, as he had a shoot in New York but is expected to join for the F1 race on Sunday. Kelce and Mahomes are investors in the Alpine F1 team.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany spotted in crowded golf cart days after fatal incident

Days after Jeff Sperbeck, longtime agent and friend of John Elway, died from falling off a golf cart, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were seen leaving the Miami event in a packed street-legal golf cart. Authorities believe Sperbeck's fall from a moving golf cart, driven by Elway, was accidental.

The two were seated in the back of the cart as it pulled away from Carbone Beach. At least two people were seen hanging from the sides of the vehicle, while another appeared to be seated loosely in the front, next to the driver.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany spotted in crowded golf cart days after fatal incident, Instagram

The cart briefly drove onto the curb to bypass traffic, creating a bumpy ride. While the vehicle wasn't moving at a high speed, the conditions raised concerns due to the recent fatal incident involving Sperbeck.

There were no reported incidents during Mahomes' ride, but the individuals hanging on the vehicle haven't been identified yet. It's unclear whether they were friends or security personnel, and no violations have been reported as of now.

