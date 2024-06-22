  • NFL
  • IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and kids detox with adventure-filled family vacation

IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and kids detox with adventure-filled family vacation

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 22, 2024 02:47 GMT
The Mahomes family on vacation
The Mahomes family on vacation (https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3395358112371660730/)

Patrick Mahomes concluded spring camp recently and has a month to spend with his family. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife Brittany, shared on Instagram stories photos of themselves enjoying the outdoors in Portugal.

In a pair of the images, the two are seen camping at a terrace at Praia Da Galé in Melides as the sun sets:

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes camping
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes camping

And in another, they are shown boating on a lake/river with their children Sterling Skye and Patrick Lavon "Bronze" III:

also-read-trending Trending
The Mahomes family boating
The Mahomes family boating

Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany showcase PetSafe partnership on Instagram

Besides Sterling and Bronze, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are also "parents" to two dogs, Steel and Silver. On Tuesday, they put out a video promoting animal-oriented tech company PetSafe's GPS collars:

An app in the owner's phone allows for the creation of an invisible barrier that can be set up anywhere, anyhow. If the dog gets too close to the said barrier, the collar starts beeping, deterring any further forward movement.

Brittany had previously discussed this partnership in an interview with E!'s Francesca Amiker:

"I think it's perfect for any dog owner, especially if you're on the go and you're traveling a lot. Being able to create those boundaries wherever you go from your phone, it's so easy to do."

Brittany Mahomes hired Taylor Swift's stylist for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony

By this point, the friendship between Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift should be common knowledge, but it goes deeper than that.

At the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony earlier this month, Patrick Mahomes' wife wore a frilly red dress designed by Venetia Kidd, a stylist for the multi-platinum pop superstar (who alo happens to be in a relationship with Mahomes' teammate Travis Kelce). This is not their first time working together, as social media posts hint that they first linked up during Brittany's SI Swim media tour.

Kidd and Joseph Cassell Falconer have been partners for the past six years. Together, they have designed some of Swift's outfits, from the glittery bodysuits she currently wears on The Eras Tour to the monochrome costumes that appear on the covers of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department

Their work also includes some of Swift's red carpet looks, like the blue cutout gown she wore at last October's The Eras Tour concert movie premiere and the green sequin dress she wore at the Golden Globes in January.

