  IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany Mahomes take kids out for NWSL weekend at KC Current vs. Seattle Reign

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 10, 2024 15:57 GMT
Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany Mahomes take kids out for NWSL weekend
Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, enjoyed the weekend with their kids, Bronze and Sterling. The power couple descended upon the newly minted CPKC Stadium to catch a game of the women’s soccer team, KC Current.

Brittany became the founder of the soccer team in 2020 by investing in the franchise and later in 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback also became a part owner. The parents had their day out with the kids while checking in on their franchise.

Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to document their day out with Bronze and Sterling and kept her lens focused on the kids throughout. She posted several photos and videos for her fans on her Instagram stories.

Sterling Mahomes is watching the soccer game
Sterling Mahomes is watching the soccer game
Bronze Mahomes from the stands
Bronze Mahomes from the stands

Brittany also took the children to enjoy the action-packed game between the KC Current and Seattle Reign from the sidelines. And Sterling showcased her soccer-kicking abilities as well.

Patrick Mahomes&#039; children at the sideline
Patrick Mahomes' children at the sideline
Sterling is kicking the ball at the sideline
Sterling is kicking the ball at the sideline

While Brittany Mahomes was focused on the kids, part-owner Patrick Mahomes was dispensing his responsibilities from the owner’s box at CPKC Stadium.

After a thrilling game, which their team KC Current won by 5-2, the kids, especially 18-month-old Bronze, were visibly worn out.

Bronze is cheering from the stands
Bronze is cheering from the stands
Bronze Mahomes with his mother, Brittany Mahomes
Bronze Mahomes with his mother, Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes had a day to themselves

While on Sunday Patrick Mahomes enjoyed the day out with his entire family, on Saturday it was just him and his wife Brittany Mahomes.

They headed to Sporting KC’s game against the Seattle Sounders. Interestingly, Patrick Mahomes is also a part owner of the MLB franchise Sporting KC. After the soccer game, the couple enjoyed Tim McGraw’s concert at the T-Mobile Center.

Patrick Mahomes took out a much-needed day with his entire family before the Chiefs began their mandatory minicamp on June 11.

Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
