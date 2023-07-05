IN PHOTOS: Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek go all out for 4th of July festivities

Four-time Super Bowl winner, Rob Gronkowski, and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, celebrated the 4th of July in the most wholesome manner with his family.

After enjoying a relaxing holiday in the Hamptons, the couple went to his native, Amherst, New York, to enjoy the 4th of July week. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model uploaded a series of pictures to her Instagram Story.

The pictures showed the former New England Patriots tight end signing merchandise for kids when he arrived to see his nephew play a baseball game. One of the videos was captioned:

"Yes, all the Gronks are good at sports."

In another picture, Kostek was seen with the children of Gronk's family. The couple even took their niece to her first movie experience. While walking out of the theater, fans could see Robbie G dancing happily. Kostek wrote:

"We took our niece to see her first movie in a theatre and I think Rob had as much fun if not more at little mermaid."

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

To wish his fans a happy 4th of July, the future Hall of Famer uploaded a post with his girlfriend.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been vacationing all month. Before heading to the Hamptons, the former Patriots cheerleader and her boyfriend explored the city of love, Paris.

She shared beautiful pictures from her romantic getaway and even shopped at high-end designer stores where the two received VIP treatment.

Despite retiring from the league, Gronk does not keep himself away from the exciting world of football.

Camille Kostek partnered up with a famous tequila brand

The 31-year-old is one of the most popular faces in the world of swimsuit modeling. However, this time, Kostek tied up with a brand that is a beach essential but does not sell bikinis — yet.

Camille Kostek recently posted a string of pictures on her official Instagram account that revealed that she had teamed up with Los Sundays. She posted pictures from behind the scenes as she was getting photographed for the company's merchandise.

Kostek wore a white shirt that had the company's logo printed on it. The caption of the post was:

"My new requests on set: these oversized tees and a real tequila seltzer."

His boyfriend showered her with compliments and wrote:

"Mmmm deliciousness!"

Fans were excited to see the picture and waited for the company's merchandise to be released (which it has).

