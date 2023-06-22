IN PHOTOS: Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek drops pictures from Los Sundays Tequila shoot

Camille Kostek modeled for the famous, sustainable, and gluten-free tequila brand, Løs Sundays recently.

The former New England Patriots cheerleades dropped gorgeous pictures. In the pictures, the 31-year-old model wore Løs Sundays merchandise and made her requests clear for her future shoots. She wrote in the caption of the post:

"My new requests on set: these oversized tees and a real tequila seltzer."

Many fans found her post "adorable" and were appreciative of the merchandise she wore.

Camille Kostek is a veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who has appeared on the magazine's swimsuit issue six times. Her historical feat led to her celebrating her achievements in New York. Then from New York, Kostek and her four-time Super Bowl winner boyfriend made their way to Paris for a magnificent vacation.

Camille Kostek and Robbie G enjoyed a romantic getaway in Paris

The couple went to Paris this month where they received VIP treatment while shopping at a Chanel store.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a series of pictures from their festivities across the pond. In one of the picture, the iconic tight end was lounging in the Chanel store while holding a cup of coffee and a water bottle.

Kostek shared a picture of them, exploring the streets of Paris with their hand full of designer purchases. She also appreciated the fresh food market in the city. She wrote:

"We stumbled upon fresh markets and cafes, flower shops and museums and rented bikes and explored from sun up to sun down...I am so in love with the detail of all of the architecture here, the fresh food, the aroma of the flowers all over the city and I just wish I could speak French !!"

Prior to her latest pictures from Paris, Kostek shared photos from the trip and captioned it: “Paris part 1”

The longtime couple, who started dating in 2013, while Gronkowski was the Patriots tight end and Camille Kostek was a cheerleader for New England, have now returned to the United States as per her latest Instagram post.

