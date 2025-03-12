In Photos: Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek shares glimpse into work trip to Switzerland

New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek visited Switzerland for the eighth time. On Tuesday, Kostek re-shared IG stories from SI Swimsuit's account featuring clips of her trip to Switzerland.

Kostek didn't travel to Switzerland for a leisure trip but for work. Kostek has officially started the shoot of Sports Illustrated's 2025 issue. In one of her IG stories, the SI model can be seen adorning the "dream" location where she did the photoshoot.

Before updating her Instagram story with pictures from her work trip to Switzerland, Camille shared a joint IG reel with Sports Illustrated to officially announce the start of the photoshoot for the magazine's 2025 issue. The IG reel featured BTS moments from her photoshoot, and the caption read:

"Our 2019 cover girl @camillekostek is back for the 2025 issue."

Camille Kostek shares glimpse into work trip to Switzerland (Image Source: Kostek/IG)

Camille Kostek leaves out boyfriend Rob Gronkowski from birthday celebrations

Camille Kostek celebrated her 33rd birthday last month, however, without her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski.

For her birthday celebrations, the SI model made a special trip to Aspen, Colorado, with her sisters. Kostek later shared her beautiful memories from her birthday vacation via an Instagram post.

"The birthday weekend in Aspen was iconic, the private jet was luxurious, but the laughter with my sisters was the best part," Kostek captioned her IG post.

Kostek boarded a private with her sisters to travel to Aspen. She posed with her birthday cake, from inside the private charter plane. There were also pictures of her posing with her sisters and a glimpse into their fun times together.

Even though Camille Kostek left out boyfriend Rob Gronkowski from her birthday celebrations, she enjoyed a week-long vacation with the ex-NFL star in NOLA, before that.

After attending Super Bowl 59 last month, the couple explored the city with their friends, and the SI model later recapped her beautiful memories from her vacation via an Instagram post.

Talking about Gronkowski, there were strong rumors last month about the ex-Patriots superstar's comeback. However, Gronkowski made it clear a few weeks ago that he's indeed not coming back out of his retirement, as he has already given good long years to the league.

