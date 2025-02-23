In Pics: Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek recaps fun memories from Super Bowl weekend in NOLA

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski spent several days leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana. Gronkowski co-hosted the NFL pregame show with FOX and Kostek made appearances for several different brands.

Ad

Two weeks after the big game, Kostek recapped the festivities with a post on Instagram. She shared a carousel of photos documenting the fun leading up to Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

"a week in NOLA 🎉 Super Bowl edition 🏈 " Kostek wrote on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kostek showed photos of herself doing podcast appearances with Sirius XM as well as promotional ads with Raising Canes. She was in a pregame parade where she threw beads from a float in the streets of New Orleans.

Kostek shared glimpses of Super Bowl LIX weekend. (Photos via Instagram)

Kostek also shared a photo of Gronkowski at dinner alongside FOX's Peter Schrager and former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman, who also works for FOX.

Ad

In a funny video, Kostek walked up and pretended to kiss Gronkowski as they showed him on the broadcast.

Additional photos Kostek shared of Rob Gronkowski during Super Bowl LIX weekend. (Photos via Instagram)

While Gronkowski worked the game for FOX, Kostek enjoyed the game from the seats at the Caesars Superdome.

Ad

Rob Gronkowski sent a sweet message to Camille Kostek on her birthday

Camille Kostek celebrated her 33rd birthday this past week and the Sports Illustrated model got a sweet birthday message from longtime boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski.

In a post on Instagram, Gronkowski shared photos of himself and Kostek and shared his love for her on her special day.

"Happy Birthday to my Dancing Queen @camillekostek!! From your incredible kindness to your infectious energy, you light up every room you walk into babe!! You deserve the best, not just today but always. Love you to the moon and back! And the best Momma anyone could ask for to our loving boy @ralphiegronkowski!!" Gronkowski wrote on Instagram.

Ad

The couple has been together since 2013 when Rob Gronkowski played for the New England Patriots and Camille Kostek was a cheerleader for the team. The two met at a charity Thanksgiving event and despite rules preventing them from dating, they kept the relationship quiet until Kostek was no longer a cheerleader for the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations