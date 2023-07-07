In Photos: Russell Wilson, Ciara fly in Iron Chef Morimoto for anniversary date night

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara celebrated seven years of marriage on Thursday. The two are commemorating the special anniversary with a trip to Japan. As posts on Instagram have shown, the two are enjoying their time together.

For their anniversary dinner though, Wilson surprised Ciara with a special meal. He flew in Iron Chef Morimoto to teach them how to cook a traditional meal and prepare it, just for them. In the video posted by the singer, one can see her being surprised when the Iron Chef appears.

"You surprise me in so many different ways…1st,Japan..Now w/ @chef_morimoto all the way from Jakarta to Kyoto. 🤗 My soul is fed. Thanks Chef for making our anniversary night so special. Truly grateful."

Photos of the two preparing the meal with Chef Morimoto were then shared on Ciara's Instagram story. As well as photos of the delicious-looking Japanese meal.

Wilson appeared to pull out all of the stops in creating the surprise meal. This included dinner for two in a candle-lit room.

Bradley Chubb shows support for former teammate Russell Wilson

Bradley Chubb may have been traded by the Denver Broncos to the Miami Dolphins. But that didn't prevent him from showing support to his former quarterback.

When asked about the quarterback's first year in Denver, he said that he believed he received too much criticism. Chubb added that he knows just how much work the quarterback put in every day and doesn't believe that he deserved the backlash he received.

While making an appearance on Tyreek Hill's It Needed to be Said podcast, Chubb had this to say about the quarterback.

“It’s crazy, bro, because he does the absolute most that he can possibly do to make sure that he’s the best he possibly can be, you know what I mean? He doesn’t miss a step. So when he has a fluke year like this, you just have to chalk it off — bro, you had a bad year. But it gets so [criticized] because of who he is, who he’s been, what he’s done.”

He added that he believes that the quarterback's previous success essentially set the bar too high for his critics.

