Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary on Thursday. The two were married in a romantic ceremony in a castle in Chestire, England, on July 6, 2016, in front of some of the biggest names in the NFL and the music industry.

In honor of their anniversary, Ciara posted a touching tribute to her husband.

"In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world..My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you. Happy 7th Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much. Totemo Aishiteru"

The singer gave gratitude to her husband for the love that he has shown and given her throughout their marriage. The caption was shared with a photo from the two in Tokyo, Japan.

She finished her caption by adding the Japanese phrase "Totemo Aishiteru" which means that one is "very happy."

Russell Wilson shares his own heartfelt anniversary post to Ciara

While Ciara shared a touching post to her husband on Instagram, the Denver Broncos quarterback shared his own. On Thursday, he shared an anniversary message for his wife of seven years on Twitter.

"God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble. I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever."

@ciara God made you perfect for me.You are my Peace in a storm.You are my Joy in sadness.You are my Comfort in trouble.I Thank Jesus for you.My Forever.Year 7 x Forever.Always & Forever. God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble.I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever.Always & Forever.@ciara https://t.co/vFtpgRBhKq

There was a touching video montage of special times for the couple throughout their relationship.

The touching posts are nothing new for the couple, who aren't afraid to show and share their love in a public setting.

