How long have Russell Wilson and Ciara been together? Timeline of couple's relationship 

Russell Wilson and Ciara are one of the biggest and most influential celebrity power couples in the world. Both are icons in their respective fields and role models within their communities. Their combined accomplishments aren't matched by many.

Russell Wilson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league since drafted 75th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. He's been selected to the Pro Bowl nine times during his career and has also won two NFC championships and a Super Bowl ring. He was chosen as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for the 2020 season.

Ciara is a highly successful recording artist and performer. She is a Grammy Award winner and has made several songs that have topped the Billboard charts, including some that have gone to Platinum. She is widely considered one of the pioneers of Crunk music.

I Love You Mrs. Wilson First time we met I was speechless. Not because I didn’t have the words to say, but because God answered my prayers. that was you. God has blessed us for the past 6 years of Marriage & our 3 beautiful children.Happy Anniversary my love @CiaraI Love You Mrs. Wilson First time we met I was speechless. Not because I didn’t have the words to say, but because God answered my prayers. that was you. God has blessed us for the past 6 years of Marriage & our 3 beautiful children.Happy Anniversary my love @Ciara ❤️I Love You Mrs. Wilson https://t.co/3ZgBFHFgT4

Russell Wilson and Ciara met in March 2015 at a Wisconsin college basketball game. Wilson was there supporting his alma mater while Ciara was attending the March Madness festivities.

The two reportedly began dating almost immediately after that, including attending a Seattle Mariners baseball game together a month later. They then attended the White House Correspondents Dinner together about a week later.

The White House dinner basically made their relationship publicly official. They made headlines a couple of months later when they made an interesting announcement. In July 2015 they claimed to have agreed to practice celibacy until they eventually got married.

When did Russell Wilson and Ciara get married?

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the NFL Honors.

Less than a year after the celibacy announcement, Wilson and Ciara got engaged in March 2016 while on vacation in the Seychelles. They married just four months following their engagement. They held an exclusive wedding ceremony for just close friends and family at Peckforton Castle in England.

Since their marriage, Wilson and Ciara have become an iconic couple for both their accomplishments as well as their contributions to society. They own a share of the Seattle Sounders MLS team and each have successfully built their own personal brand.

They are involved with many charities, including their Why Not You Foundation, and are donating over a million dollars to food banks. The two have also published a book together, among many other noteworthy accomplishments as a couple.

Russell Wilson and Ciara kids

The Wilson Family, Image Credit: People

Prior to her relationship with the quarterback, Ciara was in a relationship with Future, another recording artist and musician. Ciara and Future have a son together, Future Zahir Wilburn, who Wilson is now a stepfather to.

Since their marriage in 2016, Ciara and Wilson have had two children of their own together. Their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, was born in April 2017 and their son, Win Harrison Wilson, was born in April 2020. They have reportedly discussed having more children in the future.

