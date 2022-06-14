3 NFL players who own a sports franchise 

Most NFL players make millions of dollars during their careers from team contracts. To further increase the value of their money, many players choose to invest large sums of their income into other profitable ventures. One option is to buy an ownership stake in a professional sports franchise. Here are three current NFL players who have done just this.

3 NFL players with an ownership stake in another professional sports team

#1 - Russell Wilson - Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders owners Russell Wilson and Ciara.

Although Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, he has effectively played his entire career so far with the Seattle Seahawks. He and his wife Ciara firmly planted their roots in Seattle to become icons of the city for all of their community involvement.

In 2019, Russell Wilson and Ciara, along with musician Macklemore, bought an equity stake in the Seattle Sounders soccer team in the MLS. In their very first year as a part of the ownership group, the Sounders won the MLS Cup to become the league champions. It was Wilson's second Seattle championship, having already won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City Royals owners Patrick Mahomes and John Sherman.

Patrick Mahomes received the largest total contract in NFL history from the Kansas City Chiefs when he signed a ten-year deal worth a massive 450 million dollars. Shortly after agreeing to the terms, Mahomes bought equity in the local MLB team, the Kansas City Royals.

Mahomes agreed to purchase a one percent ownership share in the Royals from majority owner and CEO John Sherman and ultimately became the youngest owner in MLB history. He followed up his investment a year later by also purchasing an ownership stake in Sporting Kansas City, the local MLS team.

#SportingKC | #ChiefsKingdom Patrick Mahomes is the newest member of Sporting KC’s ownership group: "Love the way they run their business and how they have invested in that team."TV: Bally Sports Kansas CityApp: Bally Sports app Patrick Mahomes is the newest member of Sporting KC’s ownership group: "Love the way they run their business and how they have invested in that team." TV: Bally Sports Kansas CityApp: Bally Sports app#SportingKC | #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/gDFfxBfKwz

#3 - Aaron Rodgers - Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks owners Aaron Rodgers and Wes Edens.

Aaron Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers, where he became a legend in the state of Wisconsin. He won a Super Bowl ring and four MVP awards, among his many accomplishments.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks "I've lived here for 13 years, I love this state, I love this region...to show my love and support for the rest of the region and our team in Milwaukee, it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."



Aaron Rodgers on joining the Bucks ownership group: "I've lived here for 13 years, I love this state, I love this region...to show my love and support for the rest of the region and our team in Milwaukee, it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."Aaron Rodgers on joining the Bucks ownership group: https://t.co/ZQ3kNx1i36

In 2018, Rodgers purchased a one percent ownership stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, becoming the first NFL player to be an NBA owner in any capacity. The Bucks won the NBA Championship in 2021, adding to Rodgers' trophy case next to his Vince Lombardi trophy.

