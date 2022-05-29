Top 5 NFL players with the highest net worth feat. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

NFL players have the opportunity to make tons of money during their careers. In addition to the massive contracts they are receiving for playing football and allowing it to grow exponentially through various investments, they are also able to brand themselves and make additional money that way in the form of endorsements and other ventures.

All of these profitable factors add to the net worth of all NFL players. Quarterbacks receive the most opportunities because of their importance and popularity, so they, in turn, dominate the list of highest net worth. Here are five active players with the highest net worth in 2022, according to data generated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Active NFL players with the highest current net worth

#5 - Cam Newton - $75 million

Cam Newton attends the Kentucky Derby

Cam Newton has spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, where he won an NFL MVP award and helped them appear in a Super Bowl. He made more than 100 million dollars in contract earnings from the Panthers.

Newton also makes a ton of money through endorsements and branding himself. He has signed deals with many major companies, including Gatorade and Under Armour.

#4 - Joe Flacco - $85 million

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco helped the Baltimore Ravens win a Super Bowl ring during his time with the team. Since moving on from the Ravens, Flacco has mostly served as a back-up quarterback, but has also received opportunities to be a starter.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Joe Flacco and Vic Fangio in a hotel room last month talked about what they wanted to build in Denver. Also Flacco wants to be a Bronco long term ... so is he happy with his current contract? (which has no guaranteed money moving forward) I go one on one with the Broncos new QB. Joe Flacco and Vic Fangio in a hotel room last month talked about what they wanted to build in Denver. Also Flacco wants to be a Bronco long term ... so is he happy with his current contract? (which has no guaranteed money moving forward) I go one on one with the Broncos new QB. https://t.co/fHfoUBB0B1

Being a Super Bowl champion quarterback has helped Flacco earn more than $120 million in NFL contracts and a ton of endorsement deals. Some of the major ones he's landed include Nike, McDonald's, Reebok and Pizza Hut. Winning the ring helped his legacy both on and off the football field.

Current NFL players with the highest net worth in 2022

#3 - Russell Wilson - $165 million

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 NFL offseason, marking the first time in his career that he will play for a new team. He has spent his entire career so far with the Seattle Seahawks, where he won a Super Bowl and appeared in two.

When Wilson signed a $140 million contract in 2019, it was the largest in NFL history at the time. He has also made a ton of money through many different endorsement deals, as well as through his own clothing brand, 3BRAND. Wilson and his wife Ciara, a recording artist, have also accumulated wealth through real estate investments.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers - $200 million

Aaron Rodgers participates in a golf tournament

Aaron Rodgers has won four NFL MVP awards during his excellent career with the Green Bay Packers, including one in each of the last two seasons, showing he is still one of the best players in football. He has also won a Super Bowl ring and is widely considered one of the most talented quarterbacks of all time.

Rodgers is the first player ever to sign a contract with an AAV of $50 million or more. He has endorsements with major companies, such as Adidas, and his deal with State Farm is one of the biggest by any player ever. He is also an active investor in cryptocurrencies, including being an advocate for Bitcoin.

#1 - Tom Brady - $250 million

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the greatest NFL player of all time. He has won three MVP awards, ten conference championships and seven Super Bowl rings while setting just about every career record possible for a quarterback. In addition to being the greatest ever on the field, he is also one of the most valuable of all time financially as well.

He has become a highly successful entrepreneur, starting several companies such as Brady Brand, Autograph, 199 Productions and the TB12 Method. His wife Gisele Bundchen is worth a massive $400 million, making them one of the richest celebrity couples in the world. Brady also has a $375 million broadcasting contract waiting for him when he retires.

