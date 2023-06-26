Mike Florio accuses Tyreek Hill’s podcast of using Tom Brady as clickbait in viral Antonio Brown episode

Antonio Brown has found himself in the headlines for his actions involving his ownership of the Albany Empire. Tyreek Hill had Brown on his It Needed To Be Said podcast to talk about his career. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk listened to the whole episode with Hill and Brown.

Florio claimed that the episode featuring Brown was clickbait by using Brown's former teammate Tom Brady. He explained in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

"I'm fascinated by the Buccaneers angle because I truly believe there's a lot more there that we don't know and that we won't know about. Antonio Brown. Tom Brady You know, the way they tease this podcast under the description on YouTube, it says Why Tom Brady really unretired.

"And I listened to the whole thing all 80 minutes, and I didn't hear Antonio Brown talk about that. Maybe I missed a point. But they got me. They got me. Clickbait, baby."

Antonio Brown was tied in with Alex Guerrero and Tom Brady and I think there's a lot more there" ~ #PMSLive "I'm fascinated by the Buccaneers angle because I truly believe there's a lot more there that we won't know..Antonio Brown was tied in with Alex Guerrero and Tom Brady and I think there's a lot more there" ~ @ProFootballTalk "I'm fascinated by the Buccaneers angle because I truly believe there's a lot more there that we won't know..Antonio Brown was tied in with Alex Guerrero and Tom Brady and I think there's a lot more there" ~ @ProFootballTalk #PMSLive https://t.co/Yb94i1fvWs

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown were teammates for a game back in the 2019 season with New England Patriots. Brown reunited with Brady when the wideout signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season.

The duo was a significant part of the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl in their first season together.

The pair seemed to be on good terms until Brown began going after Brady on social media. He made them even more personal by talking about his then-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Antonio Brown opens up on why he left the game vs. the Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Brown explained why he abruptly left the Buccaneers' game in 2021 versus the New York Jets. His reasoning included Brady and then-head coach Bruce Arians.

“We [were] about to play the Jets and I am already hurt," said Brown. "So I took pictures to send to the coach and told him ‘Look, If we’re going to win the Super Bowl, I’m going to need to take these last two weeks to recover up so I can give you my best when we go to win the Super Bowl,’ but the coach [Bruce Arians] called me saying that I wasn’t resting."

Brown added:

"So then Tom [Brady] called me and told me he’d hit me with 10-12 [passes], so he gassed me up, and that’s all I needed to hear. But you know as a player, if you f–king up, but your team needs you then you just suck it up for the game and for the team."

Antonio Brown was targeted five times, getting three receptions for 26 yards in that game. He added that he felt he wasn't getting enough action in the offense and left the field. It would be the last time he's been on an NFL field.

